Katie Ginella wants this The Hills alum to join her on RHOC, and we’re so here for it

Love or hate her, Katie Ginella had a stellar freshman season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Unsurprisingly, she’s set to return for RHOC Season 19 alongside Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and Emily Simpson.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Katie opened up about her friendship with The Hills alum Audrina Patridge, revealing that they’ve been close friends for 12 years.

Since Audrina had been on reality TV screens since 2006, Katie admitted that her friend was there for her as she navigated the early days of her stint on RHOC.

“She was so kind and so helpful,” Katie dished, adding that she would like her friend to appear on the Real Housewives.

“She’s super spicy and super sharp, and she’s also got a lot of soul. I would love it, but I don’t think she’s interested. She’s a great friend of mine though,” Katie reasoned.

Audrina is a reality TV veteran

Audrina was one of the key components of The Hills’ success, and her friendship with Lauren Conrad was a big part of the show’s earlier days.

She appeared in all six seasons of the series and returned for The Hills: New Beginnings, but it was canceled after two seasons in 2021.

In addition to that franchise, she also headlined her own spinoff, Audrina, on VH1 and appeared on Dancing With the Stars, Hell’s Kitchen, and Very Cavallari.

Audrina also tried her hand at acting on Into the Blue 2 and Sorority Row. Nowadays, it seems she’s put a career in the spotlight in her rearview mirror following the demise of The Hills: New Beginnings.

RHOC Season 19 is poised to be another dramatic season

All we know so far about RHOC Season 19 is that Emily is gunning for Katie, so it would probably be a good time to throw an ally into the cast for the latter.

Audrina was on reality TV when it was in its infancy. Her fiery personality secured her a wealth of fans, so she’d be a solid pick as far as casting decisions go.

Katie’s first season on the show found her being put on blast by Heather, which is never a good indicator of a new cast member’s future with the series.

We’re looking at you, Noella Bergener!

Katie’s season was rocky because she brought a lot of uncorroborated information onto the show and ran with it, earning her the ire of many of her co-stars.

She had a great friendship with Jennifer Pedranti and Alexis Bellino, but the latter has been given the pink slip after becoming the laughingstock of RHOC Season 18.

What do you think of Audrina Patridge showing up on RHOC? Do you think she’d be able to handle the more intense cast members, such as Tamra?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus at Bravo.