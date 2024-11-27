Kathy Hilton shades Mauricio Umansky’s looks on RHOBH and tells him to ‘move on’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is giving viewers everything they’ve ever wanted this season.

For the first time in a long time, no conversation is off the table, and the women are baring their souls to restore the series’ authenticity.

Kyle Richards’ ongoing separation from Mauricio Umansky is a significant theme in the initial episodes, but at least 13 more episodes of drama are on the horizon.

During Tuesday’s new episode, Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton, and Sutton Stracke showed up uninvited to Kyle’s home to throw a pajama party to help lift her spirits.

Kyle was in a bit of a funk amid the changes in her personal life and her simmering feud with Dorit Kemsley, so the pick-me-up from her friends and family allowed her to speak freely about her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Kathy quickly pointed out that Mauricio, who is 54, has aged since the split.

“Kyle, you look like you could be his daughter,” Kathy said to Kyle as their co-stars looked on in shock.

Kathy mocks Mauricio’s Instagram workout posts

Kathy then started flexing her arms to get her point across, which Kyle conceded was about Mauricio’s Instagram stories of him half-naked in the gym with weights.

Kathy then explained in a confessional that her relationship with Mauricio hadn’t been good, and things got worse when he brought up his unfiltered thoughts about the Hiltons on his now-canceled Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills.

The 65-year-old explained that it would be best for Mauricio and everyone for him to “move on.”

It’s understandable that Kathy would take this opportunity to attack him because they have had some deeply rooted issues for years.

However, Kyle is very cautious about what she says about her estranged husband on camera, likely for the sake of their daughters and because there would be a wealth of media attention if they started talking badly about each other.

There are still many questions about Kyle’s relationship with Mauricio, but things took an explosive turn this week when we learned that he replaced a photo of him and Kyle with a picture of him and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater.

Kyle and Dorit need each other at this point

It’s obvious their relationship is over, but, understandably, Kyle would struggle with all lines of communication being shut off because they’ve been together for so long.

However, Mauricio seems to not consider Kyle’s feelings in his actions since they parted ways.

The sad thing is that she and Dorit are going through the same thing because we saw Dorit go out to dinner with her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, during the same episode.

At that dinner, PK told a bewildered Dorit that they needed to distance themselves from one another. They were still codependent, which no longer worked for him because they were not in a relationship.

Kyle and Dorit have more in common than they’d ever admit, which could be their relationship’s undoing.

What are your thoughts on Kathy’s unfiltered sentiments about Mauricio?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.