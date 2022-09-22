Kathy Hilton reposts Lisa Rinna throwing a glass and reaching for Kim Richards’ neck: ‘I have PTSD’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is reminding Lisa Rinna of a violent outburst. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton reposted content featuring a violent outburst directed at Kathy’s little sister, Kim Richards, during a trip to Amsterdam. The perpetrator of the violent outburst was Lisa Rinna.

The post came after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Lisa Rinna left an Aspen trip early after claiming Kathy’s outburst gave her PTSD.

Lisa allegedly was frightened by Kathy and left the Aspen trip after a disagreement involving a Conga line.

Some viewers were skeptical about Lisa’s claims and questioned her credibility, including Kathy.

Kathy referenced Lisa’s explosive behavior against her little sister in an earlier season of RHOBH.

A Bravo fan account shared a video of Lisa’s Amsterdam outburst, and Kathy reposted it on her Instagram Story.

Kathy Hilton reposts content from previous Lisa Rinna outburst

The account, @_bravo_bravo_bravo_, added black text with a white background over the video that read, “I have PTSD from Watching this…”

On a recent episode of RHOBH, Rinna left Aspen allegedly having PTSD from a Kathy Hilton outburst.

A Twitter user also reposted a screenshot from Kathy’s IG story, seemingly amused by the comparisons.

NOT KATHY POSTING RINNA’S AMSTERDAM MELTDOWN WHICH INCLUDED HER REACHING TO CHOKE KIM’S NECK!! LMAO #rhobh pic.twitter.com/lMb0rp8xfw — Hi there (@frommetoyouu_) September 22, 2022

The tweet read, “NOT KATHY POSTING RINNA’S AMSTERDAM MELTDOWN WHICH INCLUDED HER REACHING TO CHOKE KIM’S NECK!! LMAO #rhobh.”

Longtime Bravo fans may remember the dinner in question, which became known as the Amsterdam Dinner From H**l. The title came from the iconic Dinner From H**l, featuring Camille Grammer, a psychic named Allison Dubois, and Kyle Richards’ BFF, Faye Resnick.

The Season 1 dinner arguably secured Beverly Hills’ spot as a top-tier Housewives franchise.

Kim Richards says ‘Let’s talk about the husband’

The scene unfolded in an Amsterdam restaurant as the RHOBH ladies traveled to The Netherlands to visit Yolanda Hadid’s childhood home.

Lisa began questioning Kim’s sobriety, something she did throughout her time with Kim on the show. In response, Kim said, “Let’s talk about the husband.”

Kim Richards’ mentioned Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, and alluded to having secret information about the actor. Lisa flew off the handle, reaching her hand for Kim’s neck and smashing a wine glass in a public place.

Lisa was escorted away, and Kyle Richards famously fled the restaurant.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.