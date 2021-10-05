Kate Chastain dishes Katie Flood Below Deck Med challenges, reveals how she would have handled Season 6 drama

Kate had a lot to say about Katie Flood and the craziness of Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain has dished Katie Flood’s Below Deck Mediterranean challenges and revealed how she would’ve handled the Season 6 drama.

There is no question that Kate is held in the highest regard in the Below Deck family. Kate was the face of Below Deck along with Captain Lee Rosbach until she exited after Season 7.

The former chief stew isn’t afraid to speak her mind or share her opinion, even if it causes controversy.

Kate Chastain dishes Katie Flood Below Deck Med challenges

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host couldn’t wait to get Kate’s thoughts on Katie as a chief stew. Katie has been put through the wringer on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Andy wanted Kate’s opinion on some of the more challenging situations Katie has dealt with this season.

First up was, of course, all the drama Lexi Wilson brought to the table. The host asked how Kate would have dealt with Lexi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I would have tried to get her fired much much sooner because she was problematic,” Kate expressed.

After Lexi was fired, Katie decided to end the season with just her and Courtney Veale in the interior, despite Delaney Evans being available to return. Delaney’s lack of stew training was the issue.

Andy asked Kate if, based on Delaney’s experience, would she have kept Delaney to have an extra set of hands.

“Yes, as long as they have hands, they are probably helpful enough to fold towels. I would have kept her,” the Bravo’s Chat Room alum replied.

There has been speculation by some Below Deck Med viewers that Katie is more concerned with being liked than dealing with tough decisions in the interior. Andy asked if Kate thought Katie should be more concerned with the decisions than people liking her.

“I mean, I’ve never cared if I was liked, obviously, so yeah, I think so,” she shared.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain talks eye candy, swapping cabins, and stew schedules

All of Andy’s questions weren’t completely serious or about Katie’s crew issues.

The host wondered what Katie was supposed to do all season with no eye candy on the crew. In true Kate fashion, she declared the chief stew needed to find a sailor on the docks.

There is something Kate agreed with Katie on, having her stews on a rotating schedule. Kate explained that’s the usual way an interior works in the yachting world.

All the hoopla surrounding switching cabins to accommodate Delaney joining the crew was also discussed. Since the management company behind Lady Michelle didn’t want co-ed cabins, it became a huge issue. Kate admitted she would have pushed back to let the cabin situation remain the same and co-ed.

Katie Flood endured some hurdles this season on Below Deck Mediterranean. Kate Chastain is a fan but also would have done some things differently.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8 on Bravo.