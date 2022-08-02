Karine Martins shares full makeup look with 90 Day Fiance fans

Karine Martins showed 90 Day Fiance fans a full makeup look on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins appears to be putting her personal drama aside and focusing on showing her best face on social media.

This means 90 Day fans have been seeing a lot of makeup process videos from the 27-year-old mother of two.

Karine has made it clear on her Instagram that she is feeling herself, given all the selfies she loves to post. Most recently, she shared a short video that showed her face before, during, and after putting on makeup.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met then-21-year-old Karine when her now-estranged husband Paul Staehle went down to Brazil to meet her for the first time on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

Paul and Karine, who have a 12-year age difference, spent another season of Before the 90 Days before they appeared on one season each of The Other Way and Happily Ever After?.

The pair have since been fired from the 90 Day network amid domestic abuse allegations.

Karine Martins showed 90 Day Fiance fans a new makeup look

Karine used her Instagram page to post a short video highlighting a new makeup look from start to finish.

The video started with a bare-faced Karine putting on Winnie the Pooh ears to keep her hair out of her face.

She then sprayed her face with an unknown mist before the video cut to her rubbing in what appeared to be cream with a makeup brush.

The video skipped the process of her putting on eyeshadow and eyeliner or any other face concealers or foundations and went straight to showing Karine’s finished product.

Karine had red and white smokey eyes with eyeliner, and her skin appeared smooth as she looked fiercely into the camera without a smile.

She paired her makeup look with a black sparkly headband, simple necklace, and burnt orange tank top.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars have been fired from the network

Karine and Paul are not the only 90 Day cast members to have been fired from the 90 Day network.

Alina Kozhevnikova and Larissa Lima join them officially as fired cast members, while Baby Girl Lisa Hamme and Geoffrey Paschel were never publically fired the way Alina and Larissa were.

The firable offenses included domestic violence charges or allegations, racist social media posts, admissions of racism, and cam girl modeling.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.