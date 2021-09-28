Karine Martins from 90 Day Fiance shares back to school photo

Karine Martin’s shared a back-to-school snap with her fans recently. Pic credit: TLC

Karine Martins from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days just shared a sweet back-to-school photo in honor of the new school year.

It is difficult to figure out what exactly happens within Karine and her husband Paul Staehle’s life since she is usually quiet on social media.

This week, the 90 Day Fiance star posed outside her Kentucky residence for the annual first day of school photo. Usually, the honor is for the kids, but Karine wanted to get in on the action.

Karine and Paul’s home was already decorated festively for Halloween with spooky stickers and inflatable skeletons.

While sporting an all-black look with her blue hair, the mother of two wrote, “Let’s go to the first day of school🦾🖌”

Karine Martins is furthering her education

Karine also took to her Instagram Story to tell viewers in English and Portuguese that she had just woken up and was eating breakfast. The 90 Day Fiance star shared that she was “excited.”

Karine posted an update upon arriving at school, telling followers, “I just got to school and am so nervous. But good luck to me.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum then shared that the language barrier was a bit hard, but she still “liked it.”

Paul and Karine are back in the United States

In May, Paul and Karine took to their social media accounts to update 90 Day Fiance fans about their location.

Karine and Paul revealed that they were enjoying a day at a theme park called Kentucky Kingdom.

Each TLC star shared photos of their son, Pierre, with Paul’s mother.

Paul Staehle is missing the limelight

The father of two recently shared that he would be taking part in The Maury Show to determine if he is the father of the couple’s two sons.

The Kentucky native is known for his outlandish behavior and shared his letter for consideration on his social media.

Throughout his and Karine’s relationship, he has been obsessive when it comes to asking for STD, pregnancy, and paternity tests.

Now it seems he is ready to go on national television and embarrass not only himself, but his wife.

The odds are incredibly high that Maury announces, “you are the father.” The move just feels like another desperate ploy for the 90 Day Fiance star to earn another paycheck.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.