Karen Landry and fellow MAFS stars get stylish at Essence festival

Essence Festival occurred over the weekend and appeared to be a blast for several beloved MAFS stars.

Married at First Sight Season 11 stars Karen Landry, Miles Williams, and Woody Randall were all in attendance.

The three MAFS stars showed off their sense of style as they enjoyed the weekend events.

Karen Landry looks gorgeous in green at Essence festival

Karen Landry took to her Instagram stories to share photos from the Essence festival as she got decked out in green.

Taking a car selfie, Karen flashed her pearly whites while wearing a tropical bodice with varying shades of green, a chest cut-out, and thin straps around the neck.

Karen’s makeup matched the greens in her ensemble as she donned a green smokey eye with voluminous lashes and completed the look with her long blonde summer box braids and drop earrings.

Karen credited those that helped her in the corner of the photo, writing, “Thanks for helping me get it together ladies,” with two green heart emojis.

Sharing a video, Karen posed in a different green outfit with low-cut and spaghetti straps.

Karen showed off her flattering blonde braid style and wrote over the photo, “Braids and baby hair.”

Woody Randall and Miles Williams attend Essense festival

Woody and Miles posed with a few others at Essence festival, showing off their casually cool style.

Miles wore a cap, a white tee, jeans, and Nike sneakers in blue, white, and black.

Meanwhile, Woody added stylish flair to his outfit by wearing a button-down top with black and white color blocking. He paired the top with fitted pants, white elevated shoes, sunglasses, a watch, and an across-the-shoulder bag.

Woody shared video that captured his experience at Essence Fest.

He filmed attendees gathering and dancing near a Disney event and flaunted his sense of style on a red carpet while wearing a denim jacket, white tee, camouflage pants, and bright yellow shoes.

Miles also popped up a few times in the video as they posed with attendees and danced at desks with ABC comedy Abbott Elementary written in the back.

Woody also shared footage of himself dancing and roller skating in pink skates.

Woody captioned the post, “Essence Festival Recap. The essence of life is to care. The beauty of life is to give.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.