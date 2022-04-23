Karen Huger wants this Real Housewives of Potomac alum to return

Karen Huger thinks Andy Cohen should add Katie Rost to the RHOP cast. Pic credit: Bravo

Karen Huger, an OG Real Housewife, has been the self-proclaimed Grand Dame of Potomac for six seasons. Fans love her quick wit, one-liners, and her entrepreneurial spirit.

Karen is currently starring in a spin-off series on Bravo, Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion, but she still is looking out for the ladies of the Potomac. Recently, she went to bat for RHOP alum Katie Rost, who was fired from the show after only one season.

Katie recently pled with Andy Cohen on social media for her job back, and Karen is publicly co-signing on her request.

Karen would welcome Katie with ‘open arms’

Katie, an original Potomac Housewife, took to Instagram last week to beg to return to the show and apologize for comments she previously made about executive producer and former boss, Andy Cohen.

Karen recently said in an interview that she wants Katie back in the group and on our screens once more. “I miss Katie and her wigs!”, Karen said, while she promoted her family-based spin-off. She also revealed in regards to her husband, “Ray misses Katie. I’ve had to stay on top of that one! They really enjoy each other a lot.”

Katie, 41, was recently spotted with the cast, but a source says there are no plans to bring her back into the fray. However, the Grand Dame says that if the time is ever right, she “would love it if Katie came back.”. Karen also described the mother-of-three as a “silent, brilliant genius.”

KATIE ROST WAS ALSO FILMING AT THE PREMIERE PARTY!! I REPEAT KATIE ROST WAS FILMING AT THE PREMIERE PARTY!!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/d6GoAdFdyj — HousewivesStan (@housewives_love) April 1, 2022

Karen says that Katie could bring something that no one else could. “Her timing and what she will do [on the show] is so authentic to Katie. None of us can duplicate it,” Karen says of Katie. “None of us can bring what Katie can bring to this group. And it is missed. That’s why she pops up all the time. Because when she comes, it’s like magic.”

It’s clear that Karen is fond of Katie, and she ends by saying, “If it ever lined up for Katie, I’d be right there opening the door. I would. The love is there for Katie. The calling from the viewers is there for Katie. … Let’s keep our fingers crossed and see what happens with Katie.”

Katie may have burned her bridges for good with Andy

In her plea to Andy on Instagram, Katie opines, “I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave.”

She continued, speaking to Andy, “I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work . And I’m hot and amazing and so I’m issuing this statement.”

Katie did star as a friend-of in Seasons Two and Four, after being fired because her storyline wasn’t exciting enough for viewers.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.