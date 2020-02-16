Kandi Burruss speaks out after 3 injured in shooting at her OLG restaurant

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It was meant to be a day of love and celebration on February 14th for patrons at the OLG restaurant– owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and husband, Todd Tucker– but instead, the night ended in tragedy.

What started out as a romantic night for couples who came out to for Valentine’s Day, ended in quite the opposite when a man entered the OLG restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia and shot three people.

The shooter, who is still on the run, had his target set on one man in particular as he walked in and opened fire on him. Two bystanders were also shot in the process. All three victims have been hospitalized and are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Kandi Burruss posts statement on Instagram

Following the tragedy, Kandi released a statement on her Instagram expressing her sadness, She posted a quote which simply stated “God’s Got you,” following by a lengthy post, which said in part:

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately, turned into something quite different.”

She continued, “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved.”

The report did not indicate whether or not Todd and Kandi were also at OLG during the time of the shooting, but an investigation is ongoing as police are on the hunt for the shooter.

Information about the injured patrons has not yet been released to the public.

OLG restaurant history ties in with RHOA

Kandi and Todd opened the first OLG restaurant in 2016, and have since opened two more locations in Atlanta.

The reality TV couple’s journey to becoming restaurateurs have been chronicled on previous episodes of RHOA. The other Bravo housewives have also filmed scenes at OLG, where they were shown sampling a wide range of menu items during the opening of the first OLG location.

Kandi and Todd have quite a lot going on right now as they recently welcomed the newest addition to their family, a baby girl, Blaze who was born via surrogate. This is the second child together for the couple who also share a son Ace. They each have a daughter from previous relationships.

As for the OLG restaurant, it is now a crime scene and is most likely closed to the public until the police complete their investigation.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.