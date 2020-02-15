Farrah Abraham denies romance with Daniel Ishag, former Teen Mom star says they are ‘just friends’

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

It turns out that Daniel Ishag isn’t Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend after all. At least that’s what the former Teen Mom OG star says about the latest relationship rumors that just don’t want to quit.

After all, it was just over a week ago that Farrah was seen getting very close to the pilot in Mexico. In fact, it was that trip that spurred rumors that she had left her daughter Sophia at home to fend for herself while she was away.

Those rumors led to claims that CPS was involved, causing Farrah Abraham and her parents to speak out in her defense. It turns out that, if Farrah goes out of town, her father always takes Sophia and she is not left at home.

Farrah Abraham denies Daniel Ishag relationship

Just days ago, Farrah and Daniel were spotted out again while they had lunch together in Los Angeles and even her 10-year-old daughter was there with them. However, that’s when she made it clear that the two were not exclusive.

She told Too Fab, “I just have friends. We’re hanging out. Ya know, living my best life. I’m living my best life, that is all I’m gonna say about it.”

Read More Farrah Abraham speaks out about CPS allegations

That denial may not be enough to stop the rumors about the former Teen Mom star and her apparent new beau. After all, it was Farrah that shared photos of herself and Daniel holding hands on the beach. She’s actually been sharing quite a bit of their time together.

Daniel announces that Farrah is his valentine

And that denial about their exclusivity certainly didn’t stop Daniel Ishag from wishing his unofficial girlfriend a happy Valentine’s Day. He even made sure to do it with red roses.

On Instagram, Daniel shared a photo of himself and Farrah. He wrote, “Roses and rosé happy v day.”

Just ten days prior, Daniel posted a picture of himself and Farrah enjoying each other’s company in Los Cabos. It was that Mexico trip that sparked so much drama for the former Teen Mom star.

At this point, it looks like Daniel and Farrah are really enjoying each other and that may, at some point, lead to exclusivity.

But for now, Farrah Abraham is clearly looking to keep her options open, or at least give that appearance that she is not officially dating anyone even though she and Daniel Ishag have been spending a lot of time together lately.