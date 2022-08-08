Kandi Burruss shreds Marlo Hampton in heated RHOA argument, viewers take sides

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton had a huge blowout on last night’s episode. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kandi Burruss is the longest-running cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and has been on the show since the second season.

She has been a fan favorite from the beginning and is often the soft voice of reason when the ladies are popping off on each other. Housewives often go to Kandi for advice on business and family, and her friends typically respect her on the show.

Although she has had some blowups in the past, they are usually few and far between, and Kandi is usually the calmest Housewife in the room, as long as she isn’t left hungry!

But on last night’s episode, RHOA friend-of turned full-time Housewife Marlo Hampton took it too far in a fight with Kandi Burruss, and the dinner table erupted.

Accusations were thrown back and forth between Marlo and Kandi, and both ladies were not backing down. Marlo accused Kandi of multiple things, including putting her mother, Mama Joyce, before her husband, Todd Tucker. That’s when Kandi attacked back, criticizing how Marlo treated her nephews, whom she is the guardian for, but had sent them away.

What happened next had viewers taking sides and taking it to social media.

RHOA: Fans say Marlo Hampton is jealous, and Kandi Burruss checked Marlo

Viewers think the more Marlo attacks Kandi, the more jealous she looks. Kandi is happily married with three children, and Marlo has just pushed her nephews out of her home.

Fans think Marlo brought this fight onto herself and should never have even tried to come for Kandi.

She throwing random insults at Kandi hoping something will stick 🙄 ended up getting dragged & EXPOSED by Todd of all people. Love to see it. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/mf0jN2sbPu — The Latifah (@TheLatifah) August 8, 2022

Marlo accused Kandi of only being known in Atlanta, but Kandi is a Grammy winner, actress, Broadway producer, The Masker Singer winner, founding member of Xscape, Big Brother participant, and has 10 million Instagram followers.

I still can’t get over Marlo saying Kandi was only known in Atlanta #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vuKrp6wG3F — JWalk (@TVTalkWithJWalk) August 8, 2022

When Kandi reminded the table that she was not just Atlanta royalty but worldwide, Bravo fans unanimously cheered, knowing she was right.

Fans also loved that Todd got into the mix, going after Marlo with her alleged stories about their trip to Africa years ago, where Marlo accused Todd of insulting Kandi.

Todd and Kandi tag teaming against Marlo with the receipts and tea… we love to see it! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FZXmcam8L5 — Mihrimah| FS | XANAXED COZY ALIEN SUPERSTAR 🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) August 8, 2022

And finally, the popular Queens of Bravo account laid it out as simply as possible, and this round goes to Kandi.

Grammy winner, actress on a Showtime series, Broadway producer, The Masker Singer winner, Xscape, Big Brother, 10 million Instagram followers, restaurants. *THAT* is how Kandi cleared #RHOA pic.twitter.com/nGwo1X6or9 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 8, 2022

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton have been going at it all season

Even though RHOA alum Phaedra Parks claimed that Marlo has been carrying the show this whole season, Marlo has managed to beef with almost all of the ladies on the cast.

Not only have the ladies been fighting on the show, but Kandi and Marlo are going at it on social media currently. After one of the first episodes of Season 14, the ladies battled it out on Twitter.

Fans think Marlo is trying too hard to be the new NeNe Leakes, and even Kenya chimed in to agree with that. She said of Marlo, “I think the problem with some of the girls this year, well, I can just say one, like Marlo, is trying to be like a NeNe, and you’ll never fill those shoes. So stay in your lane, behind your bars.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.