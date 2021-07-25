Kamryn Mickens-Bennett on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Kamryn Mickens-Bennett on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Kamryn Mickens-Bennett is one of five new guys showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Kamryn will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Kamryn Mickens-Bennett on Love Island?

One of the new guys is Kamryn Mickens-Bennett.

Kamryn is listed as a 25-year-old student from Summit, New Jersey.

According to his LinkedIn account, he went to Montclair State University, where he received his BS in exercise physiology.

After leaving college, he started work as a personal trainer, first at Equinox in 2018 as an intern, and then he found work as a Member Services Specialist at Life Time Fitness, where he has worked for the last three years.

Kamryn refers to himself as a “passionate & eager Exercise Science Graduate looking for the opportunity to showcase their skills in the field.”

How can you follow Kamryn Mickens-Bennett on Instagram?

You can follow Kamryn Mickens-Bennett on Instagram at @kj.mb.

In his intro, it reveals, “The secret is out! Kamryn is looking for love and heating up @loveislandusa season 3! Be sure to tune in Sunday!!! Kamryn doesn’t have access to his social media while he is away and his team will be running it. Stay tuned!!!”

Most of his Instagram photos show him having fun, whether running or just hanging out.

However, a lot of his photos are tagged with @conradpictures, which makes it seem like he might work as a model as well.

Kamryn has 2,566 Instagram followers, one of the lowest numbers for any Islander. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Kamryn find love with on Love Island USA?

Kamryn will head into Casa Amor with two women looking for love in Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser. There are also plenty of lovely ladies to tempt, including Shannon St. Clair, Trina Njoroge, and Kyra Lizama.

So, who will Kamryn hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Kamryn ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.