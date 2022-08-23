Kaitlyn Bristowe snaps selfie with Wells Adams on his wedding day

Kaitlyn Bristowe lives it up with Jason Tartick at Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s wedding. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland recently celebrated their wedding day, and several familiar faces were in attendance for their nuptials.

Former lead and co-host of The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe attended the wedding.

She was joined by her Bachelor Nation fiance Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn and Jason appeared to have a blast on Wells and Sarah’s special day as they filmed their exhaustion after partying.

Kaitlyn suggested the couple had so much fun that she didn’t even bother taking her makeup off at the end of the night.

She also shared the one photo she managed to snap while at the wedding.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Wells Adams pose for wedding day selfie

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories to share a video recapping her night at Sarah and Wells’ wedding.

In the since-deleted video, Kaitlyn raved about the wedding while in bed with Jason Tartick, who appeared exhausted from the festivities.

Kaitlyn shared that she took one photo from the night and gave followers a view of the pic.

The selfie featured Kaitlyn puckering her lips and holding a drink as Wells posed with a smile behind her.

Kaitlyn wrote over the photo, “@wellsadams LOL.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Wells had members from his Bachelor Nation family at his wedding, and Sarah Hyland had guests including her Modern Family costars.

Actress Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria on Modern Family, shared a Photo Booth photo from Sarah and Wells’ wedding that featured fellow Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams look joyous on their wedding day

A Bachelor fan page shared a collection of photos from Sarah and Wells’ ceremony.

Wells wore a classic suit with a floral boutonniere. Sarah stunned in a white wedding gown with a long train, off-the-shoulder tulle, and a veil.

The newlywed’s outdoor venue included picturesque flowers and trees, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson was also in a few ceremonial photos in the post.

Sarah shared a wedding day photo on her Instagram page commemorating their special day of “8.20.22.”

In the photo, a gorgeous view could be seen behind Wells and Sarah as Wells looked off into the distance while Sarah placed one arm around him and slightly smiled at the camera with the sun shining down.

Congratulations Wells and Sarah!

