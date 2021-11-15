Kaitlyn Bristowe on joining the Dancing with the Stars Tour and her upcoming wedding plans

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Pic credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, stopped by the ballroom last Monday night to announce that she will be joining the upcoming Dancing with the Stars tour when it kicks off in January 2022. And to show she still has what it takes, she performed a number with Gleb Savchenko and the troupe.

Kaitlyn Bristowe on joining the DWTS tour

“That was so exciting because, obviously, during our season last year we didn’t have an audience because of COVID, so it’s a whole other ball game when there’s a crowd,” Kaitlyn told reporters after the Janet Jackson Night episode.

“The energy in the whole ballroom was amazing and it kind of lit a little fire underneath me because you got to hear everybody cheering. I think that’s why I’m so excited to go on tour as well because you get to meet those Dancing with the Stars fans and see them in the crowd and feed off their energy.”

In addition to Bristowe and Savchenko, the tour will include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. It begins Jan. 7 in Richmond, VA, running until March 27, when it concludes in Modesto, CA.

The former Bachelorette will be juggling the DWTS tour with planning her upcoming wedding, but she says that she is a multitasker, so she will get it all done.

“Look, I somehow find a way,” she said. “I overwhelm myself, but I function in chaos so I’m like, ‘I can do this.’ I always look at Amanda Kloots. She’s a mom, she’s doing Dancing, she’s doing The Talk, and she’s running businesses, and she does it all with a smile on her face, so we can do hard things.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Pic credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Kaitlyn Bristowe on planning her wedding

Kaitlyn is engaged to Jason Tartick and she is hoping that they will finally make it down the aisle sometime in 2022, but they have only begun to plan their wedding.

“I don’t have great updates because we’ve both been not in the same city,” she said “But we have a date picked! We have a wedding planner, we started our guest list. We’re kind of moving slowly but surely and as soon as we have a venue locked in, I think the ball will get rolling.”

The couple has been engaged since May when Jason proposed while filming an episode of Kaitlyn’s Off the Vine podcast. They have been dating since January 2019 when they met through the Bachelor franchise.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is now a brunette

One change since we last saw Kaitlyn on Dancing with the Stars is she is no longer a blonde, but has reverted to her natural brunette color.

“The bleached blonde didn’t feel right to me,” she said. “I was like, ‘I got to go back to my roots.’ So, yeah, I went back to my natural color. Plus, when I was blonde and doing Dancing with the Stars, my hair was constantly being ripped out because they were back combing and putting glue in it and different pins and ripping things out, so I needed to get it healthy.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.