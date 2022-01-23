Kaitlyn Bristowe makes a crude joke about romance with Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe gives a shout-out to fiance, Jason Tartick. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelorette and Bachelor Nation alum, is no stranger to the current Bachelor world. She is known for her outgoing, tell-it-as-it-is personality.

This is why what she has recently posted on her Instagram may not come as a shock to some…but the bluntness might surprise others.

Kaitlyn took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures of herself with her fiancé, Jason Tartick. In the first picture, Jason is seen with his arms around Kailtyn, as he kisses her cheek, and she makes a kissy face at the camera.

In the second one, both Kaitlyn and Jason are standing up, Kaitlyn flashing a peace sign with her tongue out, and Jason in a tough-guy stance.

But it might be the caption that shocks some, as Katilyn posts about her soon-to-be husband: “I love your personality. But that d*ck is a nice bonus.”

Whoa, did she just say that? Viewers and fans alike know that Kaitlyn is not afraid to say what she is thinking, and this time was no different.

Even Jared Haibon, another Bachelor Nation alum, commented back, saying, “I was a little nervous to swipe right cause I had no idea what I was about to witness.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Join the club, Jared. Pretty sure all of us were just a little scared to click right to picture #2.

Comments from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s post. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristow/Instagram

She and Jason met on her podcast “Off the Vine” and began dating shortly after in January 2019. They then got engaged in May 2021, as Jason popped the question on a podcast, reliving how they met.

Kaitlyn revealed to Us Weekly, “It was everything I could have asked for. The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

Before meeting and falling in love with Jason, though, Kaitlyn found love on The Bachelorette, when she chose Shawn Booth as her final rose recipient. The two dated for about three years but inevitably called it quits.

Kaitlyn and Jason are currently wedding planning, but as of right now have two golden retrievers and also plan to have two kids…after they are married.

Jason was quoted as saying about his fiancé, “She’s just going to be the most badass mother ever. Knowing her, she’s just so committed to everything she does and passionate.”

Kaitlyn is definitely that…passionate. If her Instagram post doesn’t show how passionate she is, then what does? Kaitlyn is extremely thankful for Jason’s amazing personality, and she is even more grateful and passionate about his extra, added bonus feature!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.