Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown both won DWTS as Bachelorette: Who was better?

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the Mirror Ball trophy last night on the season finale of Dancing With The Stars.

She was asked to compete on the show this summer during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever and she was super excited for the opportunity.

Kaitlyn is a former dancer and she was more than eager to compete on the show.

She was taking over for the reigning champion, Hannah Brown from the previous season of The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown both competed on DWTS – but who was better?

2020 marks two years in a row that a Bachelorette star has competed on the show. And while Hannah B won her season, some people were ready to vote Kaitlyn through to the finale.

Kaitlyn has also revealed that she knows that Bachelor Nation was the primary reason why she was safe every single week.

But who performed better?

Gold Derby did the math. They asked their readers about who was the better dancer.

Before the finale aired, Kaitlyn was ahead of Hannah in the polls when it came to the judge’s scores. Kaitlyn had a higher average: 26.4 out of 30 per dance over Brown’s 25.6.

It’s a small margin.

However, when fans were asked about their favorite, Kaitlyn took the win. In fact, close to 63% of votes went to Kaitlyn and Hannah got 37%. It appears that the votes were based on performance, not necessarily a contest about favoritism.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown have different lives outside of DWTS

Fans have a clear stance on their favorite Bachelorette dance contestant. But the two also live different lives outside of the dance studio.

Hannah B is currently single and trying to get back into the dating game. Even though she thought she found love on The Bachelorette with Jed Wyatt, their romance quickly fell apart after he admitted that he had kept a relationship private at home.

Kaitlyn is currently dating Jason Tartick, a man who competed on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin. The two have been together for a few years.

Back in October, Kaitlyn joked that she was ready to poke holes in her condoms to get pregnant. She’s ready to start a family.

Kaitlyn has also revealed that they have a baby name and she’s ready to settle down. She just wanted to wrap up Dancing With The Stars first.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.