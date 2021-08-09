Kaitlyn Bristowe admits ‘a lot goes down’ in Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette finale

Kaitlyn Bristowe said of Katie Thurston’s season finale of The Bachelorette, “a lot goes down.” Pic credit: ABC

One half of the hosting team of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, admitted that “a lot goes down” during the finale of Katie Thurston’s season of the ABC dating series.

In talking with her fellow co-host Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile, and Natasha Parker for their Click Bait podcast, the Season 11 lead spoke of the rollercoaster ride fans can expect during this highly-anticipated season closer.

“A lot goes down. And I think a lot of people are gonna get a lot of closure,” she claimed.

Tayshia added her own commentary about what Bachelor Nation will witness during three hours of television.

“It is a wild freaking ride,” the Season 16 Bachelorette said.

“I don’t think people actually know what to expect and are gonna be ready for what’s about to come. It’s gonna be a wild finale. And we are so happy we were able to be there.”

Katie Thurston is left with two men for her finale

Katie’s season has been chock full of surprises. After beginning her journey for love with 30 potential suitors, Katie whittled down her choices to four men: Michael Allio, Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze, and Blake Moynes.

Shortly after those four finalists were announced, Michael removed himself from the competition. He cited his need to return to join his young son at home. Katie was heartbroken but consoled herself by throwing herself into her hometown dates with Justin, Greg, and Blake.

Katie learned a lot about her finalist’s backgrounds and met their families during Hometowns, where she was introduced to Greg and Blake’s families and Justin’s closest friends.

Greg reacted unhappily toward Katie when she could not commit to him in the way he wanted. After a tense argument that shocked Bachelor Nation, he removed himself from the competition and left Katie with two men to choose from as the show neared its final episode.

Katie Thurston’s shocking ending in her search for love

Us Weekly reported that Katie claimed her ending is untraditional.

“I don’t think that this has ever happened. I’ll say that. So it’s a first, for sure. And a shocking ending,” she explained.

“You know, I’ve come to learn that everything happens for a reason,” she said in June of this year before her season airing on ABC. “And that being said, I am happy, yes.”

Katie recently responded to a tweet by former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett, who wrote, “Never trust your tongue when your heart is wounded. Hush until you heal.”

Katie Thurston responded cryptically to Madison Prewett’s tweet about keeping silent until one heals. Pic credit: @madiprew/Twitter

Katie claimed, “Should have read this before AFR.”

The Bachelorette finale and After the Final Rose will air tonight beginning at 8/7c on ABC.