Kailyn Lowry continues to struggle in her pregnancy with morning sickness in the second trimester

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her pregnancy struggles.

Even though this is her fourth child, Kailyn reveals that this pregnancy is much different.

She’s been very sick throughout this pregnancy, and now that she’s in her second trimester, things should ease for her.

But based on her Twitter updates, she’s still feeling sick.

Kailyn Lowry is still feeling sick

On Twitter, she asked her followers if they still felt sick in the second trimester.

Kailyn has previously revealed that she felt much sicker this time around than with her other kids.

Did anyone else have morning sickness into second trimester? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 4, 2020

In a separate tweet, Lowry revealed that she’s still throwing up almost every other day.

I literally throw up almost every other day still. https://t.co/1xAE8yPNsD — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 4, 2020

Many of her Twitter followers chimed in with similar stories, revealing that they had also been sick throughout pregnancy with their children.

Lowry isn’t letting her morning sickness hold her back.

he just spent a week in Iceland with some friends, leaving her sons behind. While there, she scheduled a maternity photoshoot for this fourth child.

Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy has been interesting thus far

Even though Kailyn just announced her pregnancy last month, she’s already been through a lot. Over the weekend, she shared a controversial maternity shoot.

Kailyn is posing in a barn with a horse. She’s naked and cradling her belly.

She posted the photo on social media before deleting the photo less than an hour later. Her fans reached out to her, asking why she decided to delete her maternity photo, but she never shared a response.

When Briana DeJesus laughed at the image, Kailyn did admit that sharing the photo didn’t go as expected.

She didn’t clarify why she shared it in the first place, but people thought it was a strange photo. The responses may have prompted her to remove it completely.

In addition to the maternity photo, Kailyn has revealed that she’s dealing with pregnancy anxiety. She has shared that she fears that something will happen to this baby and that something will go wrong, resulting in her losing the child.

This is common. But, for Kailyn, this is something she didn’t have to deal with during her three other pregnancies.

Kailyn learned she was pregnant by Chris Lopez after they hooked up. She wasn’t planning on having any more kids for now, but this fourth child appears to be a happy accident.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.