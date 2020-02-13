Kailyn Lowry gets advice from Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska on how to deal with pregnancy anxiety

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared more than just her pregnancy news this month.

The mother of three boys revealed that she is struggling with pregnancy anxiety this time around, something she couldn’t seem to shake off.

She revealed that she keeps thinking something will go wrong with this pregnancy, a feeling she never experienced with her other pregnancies.

Her anxiety has been so bad that she reached out to her Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska, who has been open about her anxiety on the show.

Kailyn Lowry gets support from Chelsea Houska

Kailyn shared this news on her Instagram Live as she opened up about her anxiety.

“I literally will text Chelsea and be like ‘how do you stay private? How should I do this? Like what do I do?’” she revealed during one of her stories.

“So now that all the news is out, the pregnancy confirmation and the sex of the child, I hope that my anxiety dreams go away,” she explained. “I feel like this entire thing I was confused about and didn’t know what to do and then people leaked it before I was ready and here we are weeks later, and everything is out there,” she explained.

Lowry continued to say that she hoped that the anxiety was just something she was experiencing during these earlier trimesters and that the feeling would go away later in pregnancy.

“I mean, I feel better, but I’m hoping some of the anxiety will go away, but I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you’ to all of you guys who support me and have commented nice things, just been supportive along the way because it hasn’t been easy, that’s for sure,” she concluded.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed early on that she struggled with anxiety

Her pregnancy anxiety is not something new. When she announced her pregnancy, Kailyn added that she had struggled with anxiety. She was open and honest about it from the day she announced the news that she’s expecting a fourth son.

Even yesterday, Kailyn asked her followers to chime in with their own pregnancy anxiety. She added that she couldn’t enjoy this pregnancy, as she kept worrying that something would go wrong.

Has anyone else experienced more anxiety about something going wrong in a pregnancy after their first? I feel like I can’t enjoy this at all 😣 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 12, 2020

Kailyn has also dealt with more than just the pregnancy.

Throughout the pregnancy, Kailyn faced questions from fans who contacted her friends for clarification on stories about her.

She revealed that she wasn’t happy about anyone reaching out to people who know her well, and she’s now asking everyone to leave her friends alone.

Fans have also inquired about Chris Lopez being the father to the child, but Lowry hasn’t provided any further details about their relationship.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.