Kail Lowry reportedly signs $2 million podcast contract, Teen Mom 2 fans react

Kail Lowry has reportedly signed a $2 million contract to continue her Coffee Convos podcast, and Teen Mom 2 fans had plenty to say about it.

Although Kail no longer films for the Teen Mom franchise, she stays busy hosting three podcasts: Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, and her latest podcast, Barely Famous. She also launched her podcasting network, KILLR.

During her last appearance on Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed to the show’s executive producer, Larry Musnik, “I make more money podcasting than I do on Teen Mom.”

Larry responded sarcastically: “I’m proud of all your success, but don’t forget this show made it possible.”

Now, it seems Kail wasn’t lying about the paychecks she pulls in from podcasting.

Kail revealed during a recent episode of Barely Famous that she and Lindsie signed a $2 million contract deal to renew their Coffee Convos podcast.

One source to report the story was Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, who shared the news on their page along with a photo of Kail and Lindsie that read, “Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley sign $2M contract for Coffee Convos,” the caption said, “In a recent #BarelyFamous episode, #KailLowry revealed that she and #LindsieChrisley signed on Coffee Convos for $2M. She wasn’t lying about that podcast money😮‍💨”

Kail didn’t negate the news but instead showed up in the comments of the Instagram post herself to share a message with Teen Mom 2 fans.

“The comments pass the vibe check,” Kail wrote before expressing her gratitude for the network responsible for her fame. “Still thanking mtv every day for the platform & all my listeners who listen 🤩🤩🤩.”

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to the news in the comments as well, most of them showing support for the former MTV star.

Kail receives the support of Teen Mom 2 fans

“Say what you want about her but she never stops making that 💰💰💰,” wrote one of Kail’s supporters.

Another Kail fan commented, seemingly throwing shade at Kail’s longtime nemesis and former castmate, Briana DeJesus: “That’s kail doing her thing👏not with the drama like I will not name😂.”

Acknowledging Kail’s hustle, another one of her fans penned, “One thing about Kail, she gets to the coin.”

Another supporter wished Kail well in her future business ventures and commented, “I hope this is true. Kail deserves every good thing that comes her way.”

Kail has come under harsh criticism from her haters for various reasons, but her supporters continue to prove their loyalty, especially as good things come her way.

