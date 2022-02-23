Kail Lowry pitches new podcast with son Isaac, Teen Mom 2 viewers have mixed reactions

Kail Lowry pitched the idea of a podcast including her son Isaac as the host and Teen Mom 2 fans reacted. Pic credit: MTV and @isaacrivera2010/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is looking to expand her podcast opportunities further and recently pitched the idea of her son Isaac hosting a podcast of his own.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail announced her third podcast, Barely Famous, along with her podcast network called KILLR.

The 29-year-old mom of four already hosts two podcasts: Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera.

Now, she’s running the idea of a podcast involving her eldest son by her fans, and Teen Mom 2 viewers gave their opinions on it.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s son Isaac wants to host his own podcast

Taking to her Instagram Stories from inside her car, Kail recorded her video alongside two of her sons, Isaac and Lux. Kail shares her four sons between three fathers: she shares Isaac, 12, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

“Isaac wants to have his own podcast,” Kail told her fans.

“Me, too!” Lux exclaimed, to which Isaac adorably replied, “Maybe you can be one of my guests?!”

“We were wondering if your kids would also listen to my kid’s podcast,” Kail told her fans. “So, this is all Isaac’s idea and um, he wanted to have his own podcast.”

Kail continued, “And then Vee also asked me about, like, a kids’ podcast and so I wanted to see if you guys would allow your kids to listen to a kids’ podcast, um, and what that looks like for you.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers have mixed reactions to Kail Lowry’s latest podcast pitch

Teen Mom Shade Room shared Kail’s video on their Instagram where Teen Mom 2 viewers showed up in the comments to give their two cents about Kail’s latest idea.

“Kail trying to podcast the ppl to death… no I don’t think kids will listen to a podcast maybe YouTube … thoughts?” was the caption on the post.

“I can appreciate that she’s in her bag but She’s over doing it w the podcasts lol,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer who felt Kail has done enough already in the world of podcasting.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan felt Kail’s idea was meant for the kids and felt the adults got too caught up in the comments and wrote, “Ummm if she wanted to do a podcast for her kids then so be it… who the hell cares.. Issac could be on there talking about school, or Minecraft cheat codes or whatever… adults in the comments like it’s for them 🙃.”



Last season on Teen Mom 2, Kail gave her eldest son Isaac more room for creative expression and helped the preteen find his niche when she let him pick out designs and colors for the walls, floors, and tile for their new home build.

Fans and critics will have to wait and see if Isaac follows in his mom’s footsteps and fulfills his next creative outlet as a podcast host.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.