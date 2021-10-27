Kail Lowry deletes podcast episode with Vee Rivera that turned into heated ‘therapy’ session between them

Kail Lowry deleted a heated episode of her podcast with Vee Rivera. Pic credit: MTV

After her last podcast episode turned into a “therapy” session with her co-host Vee Rivera, Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry deleted the episode.

Kail didn’t feel comfortable sharing the episode, citing privacy between herself and Vee as the reason.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry doesn’t release ‘therapeutic’ podcast episode

During their Tuesday, October 26 episode of Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail told her and Vee’s listeners, “We recorded on Friday and decided that it was more for therapy.”

“Yeah, we were like, ‘maybe this should be just between us,'” co-host Vee added.

“So we decided not to release it,” Kail revealed.

Vee added, “We’re back on Sunday, here in the office.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

It’s unclear what the topic of discussion was between Kail and Vee that turned so personal. But Kail recently bashed Vee’s husband, Jo Rivera, who happens to be Kail’s first baby daddy.

Kail Lowry bad-mouths co-host Vee’s husband Jo Rivera

During an episode of her other podcast, Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail admitted, “I dislike Jo more now than I ever did.”

The comment came while Kail was discussing her relationships with her three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

Kail also recently made shocking claims that Jo verbally and emotionally abused her while they were still in a relationship as teenagers.

It’s possible that Kail and Vee discussed Kail’s comments about Vee’s husband, Jo, that turned into a private, heated therapy session for the podcast co-hosts.

It’s a rare relationship that Kail and Vee share, and it can often mean that Jo is caught in the middle of some awkward circumstances.

Besides strongly disliking Jo more now since they welcomed their son Isaac 11 years ago, Kail also detailed her broken relationships with Javi and Chris.

“I don’t have a relationship with Chris at all. We don’t communicate whatsoever,” Kail told Lindsie and their listeners during the podcast episode.

Kail continued to complain about her dissatisfaction with Chris as a father and co-parent and said, “I think the last five or six text messages that I sent, obviously about the kids, have not been responded to. Just read.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail shared screenshots of Cash App requests that she has sent to Chris to help with their sons’ medical bills. Kail claimed Chris has ignored her efforts to collect money from him for Lux and Creed.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.