Teen Mom OG: Kail Lowry says she ‘dislikes’ her baby daddy Jo Rivera ‘more than ever’

Jo Rivera isn’t on Kail Lowry’s good side these days. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry admitted that she isn’t very fond of her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, admitting that she “dislikes” him “more than ever.”

Kail Lowry shares four sons between three baby daddies — she and Jo Rivera share son Isaac, she and Javi Marroquin share son Lincoln, and she and Chris Lopez share sons Lux and Creed.

The Teen Mom 2 star has never claimed to get along with her baby daddies, especially not all of them at the same time.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry admits she ‘dislikes’ Jo Rivera ‘more than ever’

Now, Kail has admitted that her dislike for Jo Rivera has grown in the 11 years since they welcomed their son, Isaac.

On the latest episode of Coffee Convos, Kail explained to her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, just how bad things have gotten between herself and her baby daddies.

When it comes to Lux and Creed’s dad, Kai told her listeners, “I don’t have a relationship with Chris at all. We don’t communicate whatsoever.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail then claimed that Chris Lopez ignores her texts. She said, “I think the last five or six text messages that I sent, obviously about the kids, have not been responded to. Just read.”

Lindsie mentioned a theory she’d heard about it taking three years for former couples to be able to co-parent effectively without constantly bickering.

Kail disagreed with the theory and instead offered an example pertaining to Jo Rivera, her first baby daddy.

“I don’t know, I think that’s good for the average but I dislike Jo more now than I ever did,” Kail admitted.

Kail doesn’t get along with her baby daddies

Kail added, “Javi and I still, I would say, he has harder periods than I do right now. Where I’ve like completely mellowed out. I just don’t react the same anymore. And then Chris and I just don’t communicate at all.”

It’s unclear whether Kail and Jo had a recent falling out, but she’s been on his case lately.

During another recent episode of Coffee Convos, Kail claimed that Jo verbally and emotionally abused her during their teenage relationship.

Over on her other podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail revealed to her co-host, Vee Rivera, who ironically is married to Jo Rivera, that she wants to lose weight and join the U.S. Air Force.

Kail’s reasoning for enlisting with the military was to save her money on health insurance, which she claims costs her over $1,800 per month.

Now that Kail hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in nearly three months, she’s likely feeling the effects of the pay cut she took.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.