Julie Chen Moonves teases Big Brother fans with photo that might have ‘clues’ to Summer 2022 season

Julie Chen Moonves is back with the Big Brother 24 cast during the Summer 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

Julie Chen Moonves is back to teasing Big Brother fans – which is really easy to do since the start of the Big Brother 24 season has drawn very close.

The first episode for the Big Brother 2022 season arrives on Wednesday, July 6, ushering in a brand-new cast of characters that will entertain the fans all summer. And at last word, the BB24 cast is made of only new people to the show.

There have also been some teases coming from the producers, with new challenges awaiting the BB24 cast. That’s always a good thing, because many Big Brother fans love when seasons bring new wrinkles.

Julie Chen Moonves teases Big Brother fans

Taking to social media this week, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves posted a photo that depicts her looking up at the sky. It is made to look like she is standing on the sidewalk of a neighborhood, but it’s not exactly clear what she is doing.

“It’s giving First Day of #Summer and two Weeks until #BB24. But can you spot any clues,” Julie wrote as the caption to the image.

Inside the caption that is shared below, Julie also added a lot of emojis that might also contain clues. But what exactly is she hinting at? It may not become clear until they release the theme for Big Brother 24.

It’s giving First Day of #Summer and 2️⃣ Weeks until #BB24 ☀️☀️ But can you spot any clues 👀🕵🏻‍♀️🏡#SummerSolstice2022 pic.twitter.com/WLUspuxmB3 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) June 21, 2022

More news from Big Brother

Later this summer, a new show called Snake in the Grass will feature Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina on it. It’s an interesting take on the old show called The Mole, but in a much more sped-up version for summer viewers.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

A new reality TV show has also begun that stars Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas. It’s a look into the lives of the Big Brother winner, her husband, and their kids.

And if you haven’t seen, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got married. The BB22 couple posted honeymoon videos as well, letting fans see what they have been up to after exchanging their vows.

Three more weeks until this is me in front of my TV for the rest of the summer #BB24 pic.twitter.com/Xd9BjoXMlE — Preston Willis 🤖 (@pwils02) June 15, 2022

As a reminder, the season premiere for Big Brother 24 arrives on Wednesday, July 6. It’s being advertised as a night with a live move-in, so there is going to be a lot of action taking place.

There are also some rumors about when the BB24 cast list comes out, so it shouldn’t be too much longer until we are all debating about which houseguest has the best shot at winning the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.