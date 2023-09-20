Julie addresses whether Jared is helping or hurting Cirie on Big Brother 25

The Big Brother 25 twist has a mother and son duo playing the game.

Jared Fields was introduced as the son of the Survivor legend of Cirie Fields.

And when the Big Brother 2023 season began, Jared appeared to be playing the game alone.

But at the end of the season premiere, Cirie was revealed as the 17th houseguest.

Since then, Cirie and Jared have secretly been keeping each other safe.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Izzy Gleicher knew about the family relationship, but she took that secret home after she got evicted.

Is Jared helping or hurting Cirie on Big Brother 25?

Big Brother fans have debated whether or not Cirie would be doing better without her son in the house.

Several times, Cirie has had to clean up messes that Jared created, possibly putting her own game at risk.

But having someone she can count on is an advantage to the game.

Red Utley even called the show “rigged” for Cirie to win the $750,000 prize.

On the other side of the coin, Cirie hasn’t won a single challenge on Big Brother 25.

Cirie may have only survived due to Jared winning two HOH Competitions.

#BB25 Felicia still doesn't understand the why when it comes to Jared and Cirie wanting to keep Izzy over her. Jag and Matt don't know – they must have had a better deal with her? pic.twitter.com/Vy7Tvfxq6j — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 20, 2023

Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on Jared and Cirie’s situation

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves stopped by for a new Watch What Happens Live episode on Bravo.

During her segment, host Andy Cohen asked Julie a fan question about Jared and Cirie.

“Julie, do you think Cirie’s son Jared’s gameplay is helping or hurting Cirie?” Andy asked.

Julie stated that Jared is helping this week because he wins challenges. By becoming HOH again, Jared likely kept Cirie from being nominated.

“If he could win more challenges and stop talking….” Julie elaborated to some laughter from the audience.

Below is a video showing Julie answering that question.

But with a Double Eviction coming up, Cirie may need to win a challenge to save the Fields family.

Spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds reveal the targets for the second eviction that night.

Julie was asked if Jared if helping or hurting Cirie’s game on #WWHL

“If he could win more challenges & stop talking…great!” #BB25 pic.twitter.com/kNb3vBEsna — krispy richards (@bbfangirlwrld) September 20, 2023

More from Big Brother

A new season of The Traitors includes Big Brother alums and is already filming in Scotland.

For fans who didn’t see it on the feeds, Cirie almost quit Big Brother in Week 7. She was devastated after Izzy got sent home, leading to some low moments.

Taking to social media was a Big Brother legend who defended Cirie’s actions.

And don’t forget that the Big Brother 25 television schedule has shifted at CBS.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.