Julianne Hough sports a see-through top to celebrate ‘self love’ for the new year

Julianne Hough on Dancing with the Stars Season 30. Pic credit: ABC

Julianne Hough excited fans when she returned to Dancing with the Stars to replace her brother on the judges’ panel for the finale.

Her excitement and enthusiasm for the dancers reminded fans of why she was such a fun pro during her time on the show.

Now, Julianne has let fans know what she has in store for 2022, along with a series of pictures of her in a see-through top.

Julianne Hough wears see-through top to celebrate ‘self love’

Julianne Hough took to Instagram with a long post about her outlook on 2022.

In the post, she also shared a series of nine photos of her posing in a see-through top.

According to Hough, this was a way to celebrate “self love” for 2022.

“In numerology 2021 was a 5 universal year which means it was about transformation,” Hough wrote in the caption. “Outdated lifestyles and belief systems were dramatically shifted. It was about rocking the boat and making waves.”

“Who felt like that was accurate? I know I did. Lots of shifting beliefs and behaviors personally and collectively.” Hough added.

She then pointed out that 2022 is a six universal number that represents “Relationships, Love, Responsibility and Deep Healing.”

“There will be a focus on self love – loving ALL Parts of the self – why I chose this picture to represent all parts!” Hough wrote.

Hough finished by saying that this year would be important for her when it came to choosing what to let go of before making new plans for the year concerning her future.

“Release unnecessary responsibility that isn’t serving myself and others for the highest good of all,” Hough started off with. She then followed up with “Lead with LOVE” and “Balance Work and Home Personal Life.”

Could Julianne return to Dancing with the Stars?

It is unclear what Julianne Hough has planned for 2022, but many fans would love to see her back with Dancing with the Stars in some manner.

After her appearance in the finale when she replaced Derek at the judge’s table, Julianne posted about how special that was for her.

“It was so special to be back in the ballroom where it all began for me. To witness all the hard work and dedication these couples put into transforming themselves every week is always an absolute honor,” she wrote.

“Love my @dancingabc family and can’t wait to see you all again soon,” she finished, leaving hope that fans could see her again sooner rather than later.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return in late 2022.