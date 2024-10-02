Julianne Hough defends herself after comments that she’s ‘too thin’ in a bikini

Julianne Hough is hitting back at recent criticism about the size of her body.

The Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-co-host was quick to respond to body shamers who called her “too thin.”

The comments came after Julianne took to social media with a fun bikini video where she enjoyed a fun day of dancing, dunking under the water, and jumping on the trampoline.

The DWTS star looked like she was having a great time.

Unfortunately, the comments section seemed to mostly ignore that. Instead, there were accusations that she was “looking for attention” and questions about whether she was OK.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It certainly wasn’t the response that Julianne expected, or perhaps it was because she crafted a lengthy response right in her own comments section to respond to the criticism and assure everyone that she was, in fact, OK.

Julianne Hough offers up a rare response

While Julianne did receive a lot of positive support and love from her fans, the amount of criticism she received was enough to get her to hit back at those who called her out for being attention-hungry and also those who were concerned about her health.

Julianne has haters and a few people defending her. Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

In response to all the criticism she received, Julianne shared a long explanation that, quite frankly, she didn’t owe anyone. However, it did give some insight into what she’s been up to lately and how she slimmed down.

Some commenters had nothing nice to say. Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

In part, she wrote, “My body has never been healthier – I was full of inflammation in my 20’s and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago. I’ve frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation. I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years.”

Julianne Hough schooled her critics. Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough was stunned by Anna Delvey’s response on DWTS

On Dancing With the Stars last week, Julianne was stunned into silence after asking Anna what she learned in the short time on the show.

The convicted scam artist curtly replied, “Nothing.” It’s not the response anyone was expecting, but in hindsight, it’s not surprising at all.

After the show aired, Julianne seemingly defended Anna’s response and her appearance on the show when she told PEOPLE, “I’m always a big believer in grace and second chances and showing up. Also, it’s hard to go out first in the competition.”

Dancing With the Stars returns next week for two episodes on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.