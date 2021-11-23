Julianne Hough dating model Charlie Wilson, wanting to ‘finalize divorce’ and move on

Julianne Hough on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Julianne Hough appeared on the finals of Dancing with the Stars as one of the judges for the final dances.

She looked extremely happy and was dressed in a black mini dress with gold accents. The velvet outfit featured iridescent patterns around the collar, leaving one arm and shoulder bare while covering the other.

All smiles for the appearance, Julianne Hough has a reason to smile more as she has a new boyfriend in model Charlie Wilson.

Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough has a new boyfriend

According to In Touch, Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson have been dating for “a few weeks.”

While it is still a new romance, the site also reports that this is the first serious relationship Julianne has been in since announcing her divorce from husband Brooks Laich.

“Julianne has found love again,” an inside source said. “It’s early days, but Charlie is the first guy Julianne has fallen for in a long time.”

“She’s rushing to finalize the divorce so that she can officially move on and leave the past behind her.”

The new couple is not spending a lot of time together right now, but that is because Charlie is traveling a lot at the moment. However, they are spending “hours Facetiming each other.”

“They’re a match made in heaven because he’s a bit of a hippy, like her, and they both get each other’s quirkiness,” the source said.

Julianne and Brooks married in 2017 but when COVID-19 hit, they chose to quarantine apart. In May 2020, they announced their split and have gone forward with their divorce.

Brooks has also moved on and is dating CrossFit champ Katrin Davidsdottir.

Who is model Charlie Wilson?

Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson are not spending a lot of time together right now. That is because Charlie is a model and is travels a lot with his work.

Charlie is also a dad, and that is something that doesn’t bother Julianne.

“He has two young children, who Julianne hasn’t met yet, but she likes the fact that he’s a dad and is caring,” the source said. “And obviously, he’s not lacking in the looks department.”

Charlie Wilson is a 6-foot-3 model signed to Ursula Wiedmann Models. He walked the runway with Ralph Lauren and Joseph Abboud in the past.

He was also born in Spain but now resides in the United States. He is someone that fans won’t learn much about on social media because he has no social accounts.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return late in 2022.