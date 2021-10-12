Juliana Custodio responds to Michael Jessen divorce post, claims she was supporting whole family

Juliana told her side of the story of her breakup with Michael. Pic credit: TLC

The cat is out of the bag. After 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen posted the news and details of his breakup with Juliana Custodio on Instagram, Juliana responded on her Instagram with some points of her own.

Michael and Juliana separated just shy of their second wedding anniversary, and they both hurled accusations about the breakup and revealed the tea against each other in individual Instagram posts.

Juliana Custodio responded to Michael Jessen’s breakup post

Juliana had some words of her own in response to the post Michael Jessen made about their split as they would have celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Juliana told her side of the story regarding why she left and aired her grievances with Michael to boot.

She posted a cute photo of herself geotagged in Hamburg, Germany, with the caption, “After the storm comes the rainbow.”

After the first photo, Juliana shared her response to Michael – and it was juicy.

Juliana started, “Happy 2 year anniversary and the couple of years together, Michael. As you well said, only our second anniversary and our last. ou pointed out the Covid-19 as one of the reasons we are not longer together, but we all know that there are more than that. I am grateful for all the lessons and the moments we got to spend together and the beautiful memories with your family.”



She continued and said that he didn’t stick by her side through COVID-19. Juliana then explained, “As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out. I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live.”

Juliana asserted that she left her life in Europe to be with Michael and loves herself too much to be someone she is not and stay with him.

She addressed his point that she found “someone new” and said that she found happiness with herself. She asked him to stop making her feel guilty for her choice to leave but did apologize for the way it all went down.

She ended with words of encouragement to her followers and anyone feeling trapped in a relationship and said that everyone has the choice to get out and live their best lives.

Juliana called out her grievances against Michael. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

It looks like Juliana Custodio will be living her life in Europe again after Michael Jessen split

Since Juliana geotagged herself in Germany it looks like she has moved on geographically from Michael and the family as well.

She was working in Europe when they met and appears to have returned to where she left off. With her modeling career she could have a lot of opportunities in the fashion scene there.

90 Day fans will have to stay tuned to catch any new developments in Juliana and Michael’s now very public breakup.

