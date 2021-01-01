Judge grants Kylie Jenner restraining order against North Dakota man who intended to break into her home

A California judge granted a restraining order to Kylie Jenner against the North Dakota man who tried to break into her home on Wednesday.

The man originally intended to break into Kylie’s home to meet her, but broke into the wrong home and was chased off, then later returned to the area and was arrested.

Per court documents, Jenner now has a restraining order against the man for a full year.

Kylie Jenner gets restraining order after attempted break-in

Following an attempted break-in at her gated community, Kylie Jenner filed a harassment petition on December 4 against Justin Robert Bergquist, reportedly 22 years old and from Bismarck, North Dakota.

Per Kylie’s petition, there was an alleged burglary on November 19, but Berquist is said to have broken into the wrong home. Based on reports, it’s believed that the home he broke into belonged to NBA player DeMar DeRozan.

Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported on a break-in at DeMar DeRozan’s home, which is also in Kylie’s gated community, Hidden Hills in Los Angeles County. DeRozan, a member of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, discovered a man upstairs in a playroom with one of his kids. DeRozan was able to chase off the man and alert security, who contacted the authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report appears to match up with that as it indicates the 22-year-old man jumped over a fence on November 19 and entered a home but fled after finding a child in a playroom. However, the man returned hours later to the gated community.

Security report details second visit, preliminary hearing scheduled

A security firm’s report gave additional details of Berquist’s return visit to the Los Angeles gated community that Jenner lives in. Per the report, the man drove up to the gated community in a 2005 Chevy Impala with North Dakota plates. He told security he had spoken with Kylie Jenner before and was there to meet her.

However, Kylie Jenner stated in her petition she has never met the man before.

“I have no relationship with Mr. Bergquist and have never met or communicated with Mr. Bergquist,” Jenner stated in the petition. “There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for him to be contacting me or coming to my home.”

Per the security report, Bergquist was allegedly going to “run the gate,” and he also “asked how ‘strong’” it was. Authorities were able to identify him from security footage as the man who broke into the community earlier.

The 23-year-old Jenner also mentioned that she keeps her address private. Kylie said she feared for her and her child’s safety upon learning of the attempted break-in.

Bergquist was originally charged with felony burglary after the incident. However, he was released on bond on December 1. He currently has a preliminary hearing for his criminal case set for Thursday, January 7.

He has no felonies on his record. In December, Bergquist was cited for suspicion of disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license in McLean County, North Dakota. He is also facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge for a December 15 incident in Bismarck.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.