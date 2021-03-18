Juan Pablo Galavis speaks out about his personal experiences with racism within Bachelor Nation

Juan Pablo Galavis speaks out about his experiences within Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis hasn’t really been part of Bachelor Nation since his season of the show in 2014.

At the time, fans said he was the worst contestant that the franchise had ever seen, especially because of how he treated Clare Crawley during the finale.

He didn’t propose to Nikki Ferrell, but the two ended up dating for a while before ultimately breaking up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since then, he has stayed out of the spotlight. But when Clare was announced as the next Bachelorette, he decided to tweet about the franchise again.

Juan Pablo Galavis speaks out about his personal experiences with racism

And now, Juan Pablo is joining the conversation about racism and discrimination within The Bachelor franchise.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

He revealed that it was sad to see everything coming out, sharing that he had personally experienced racism and discrimination when he was on the show as the first Latino. He also thanked Rachel Lindsay for calling out Chris Harrison.

“[It’s] SAD to see the PERSISTENT racism and DISCRIMINATION is finally coming to LIGHT after 25 seasons of @BachelorABC. I can PERSONALLY attest to this SITUATION as the FIRST Latino on the show. @TheRachLindsay thank you for CALLING out @chrisbharrison…” he tweeted.

Pic credit: @JuanPaGalavis/Twitter

He didn’t go into details about what he experienced, but he seemed happy that Chris was called out for the interview. Like so many others, he also thanked Rachel for bringing these issues to light.

In separate tweets, he indicated that he felt unfairly treated because he didn’t propose to Nikki during the finale. He stated that not having Chris Harrison on the show made it more real and wrote, “Respect to you MATT.”

Pic credit: @JuanPabloGalavis/Twitter

In a third tweet, he stated that he was thankful that ABC’s Bachelor franchise didn’t listen to Mike Fleiss and Chris Harrison. He hinted that he had been completely trashed for not proposing in the finale, and he was happy to see that Matt wasn’t going to go through the same thing.

Pic credit: @JuanPabloGalavis/Twitter

Juan Pablo Galavis joked about putting a Latin host on the show

When Chris was first called out and he chose to step back temporarily, Juan Pablo shared his thoughts about Chris’ replacement.

After Chris Harrison stepped aside, he joked about replacing him with the first Latin host. While he didn’t necessarily mean himself, he did bring up the idea of having a Latin host on the famous show.

Chris was replaced by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who will host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette featuring Katie Thurston.

Juan Pablo didn’t really speak out about The Bachelor franchise after he was done filming, but he did start speaking out again after his ex-girlfriend Clare Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette back in the spring of 2020.

At the time, he revealed he dodged a bullet with Clare by sending her home during the finale.

The Bachelorette returns this spring.