Juan Pablo Galavis jokes about ABC replacing the Bachelor host with the first Latin host

Juan Pablo Galavis hasn’t been an active part of the Bachelor franchise for years.

After starring as the lead on the 2014 season of The Bachelor, he was labeled as one of the worst Bachelor leads in the franchise’s history.

Rather than stick around the franchise and make appearances, he decided to go back to Florida and settled into his life with his daughter Camila.

As Bachelor fans know, Juan Pablo brought Clare Crawley to the finale, where he revealed he wasn’t picking her after he had made suggestive comments to her which she took offense to.

She was heartbroken but she was furious. She revealed she never wanted him as a father to her children. It was an iconic moment for Clare and one that helped her get the lead Bachelorette role for the 2020 season.

Juan Pablo Galavis jokes about possibly taking over as the Bachelor host

When Clare was announced as The Bachelorette, Juan Pablo resurfaced on Twitter and started talking about the show again.

Now that Chris Harrison has stepped back from his hosting duties, Juan Pablo offered his thoughts.

He joked that Chris could be replaced with someone who is Latin, writing, “OMG Latin Host ALERT!!!”

OMG Latin Host ALERT!!! 🤪 https://t.co/aCuWkCdLI1 — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) February 13, 2021

He added a fun smiley face to the tweet, hinting that he was just kidding around. Since he knows he was labeled as one of the worst Bachelor leads in the history of the show, he realizes that people would probably be furious with him as the host.

Now, it has become a joke on Bachelor fan accounts that Juan Pablo would be the next host of the franchise.

“There’s been a lot of speculation on who would replace Chris Harrison. Well, let me present to you your new Bachelor host,” @bachelorettewindmill shared on Instagram.

Juan Pablo Galavis doesn’t have the best relationship with the franchise

While Juan Pablo wasn’t the most popular man in the franchise, he stands by his decisions.

He was also vocal about Clare becoming The Bachelorette last year, sharing that despite their past issues, he wanted her to find true love. He did point out that the guys were too young for her and that casting should have done a better job.

But not everything is positive. Juan Pablo previously agreed with Bachelor fans that he dodged a bullet with Clare Crawley by sending her home during the finale.

This summer, ABC decided to re-air his season, to which he explained that he made decisions for himself and stayed true to himself.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.