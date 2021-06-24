Juan Pablo Galavais and his daughter hilariously remake Clare Crawley breakup scene on The Bachelor

Juan Pablo Galavis joins his daughter Camila Galavis in making a video spoofing his breakup with Clare Crawley: Pic credit: @juanpablogalavis/Instagram

Former Bachelor lead Juan Pablo Galavis joined his daughter Camila Galavis in a video reenacting his breakup with Clare Crawley.

Even though the moment was quite dramatic when it aired, Camila was able to add a comedic twist to it and Juan Pablo seemed to be a good sport as he poked fun at himself.

For their TikTok video, they used the actual audio from the footage that aired on The Bachelor. Camila struck various dramatic poses as she mouthed Clare’s lines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It doesn’t matter to me,” she declared as she walked down the stairs. “I lost respect for you.”

With each line she gives, Juan Pablo mouths his, “Ok” as he astonishingly did in that moment with Clare.

“Because I’ll tell you what,” she stated. “I thought I knew what kind of man you were.”

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“What you just made me go through,” she said, now in the kitchen. “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

This line seemed particularly ironic coming from his own daughter.

She captioned the video, “coare [sic] crawley how did i do??”

Bachelor fans have mixed reactions toward Juan Pablo’s daughter’s video

TikTok users had some polarizing responses to Camila’s video, and she was sure to respond to each of those comments, positive or negative.

Some users thought the video was comedy gold.

“so funny!!!” One user exclaimed. “Looks like he turned out to be a Great Dad!!!”

“YESSS,” Camila replied in all caps.

Pic credit: @.camilagalavis/TikTok

“this is so funny,” another fan wrote. “all these people mad and harassing a child acting like they’re better than him makes it funnier.”

Camila simply replied with three red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @.camilagalavis/TikTok

A third fan wrote, “She was way too harsh with your dad..He seems like a pretty good father, and it wasn’t her place to comment on that part of his life anyways.”

“thank uu,” Camila wrote in response. “it’s js that ppl are really immature bc they don’t understand how reality tv shows work.”

Pic credit: @.camilagalavis/TikTok

Others weren’t impressed with the video.

One user simply wrote, “Yikes.”

Another addressed that it seems like Juan Pablo hasn’t learned from his wrongdoings.

“pls we just wanted your dad to respect women,” another user begged.

Camila responded, “he respects women very well its just that reality tv shows are very fake.”

Pic credit: @.camilagalavis/TikTok

“Constantly wants to be relevant by always bringing up Clare. Wow. Original,” a third hater wrote.

“he doesn’t care about fame I thought about this,” Camila clapped back.

Pic credit: @.camilagalavis/TikTok

Why Clare told Juan Pablo off during their Bachelor breakup

Based on the audio from Camila’s TikTok video, it’s clear that Clare was angry at Juan Pablo.

Some Bachelor fans believe she has good reason to be too.

Clare had revealed that Juan Pablo had said a comment to her during their helicopter date that made her think he only was in lust with her and not in love with her and only wanted her for one thing.

After he broke up with her, she took the time to call him out and let him know she didn’t appreciate his comments. She even burned the dress she wore for the finale and has said the breakup was a very formative moment for her.

It’ll be interesting to see what Clare’s response is to this video.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.