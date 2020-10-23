Juan Pablo Galavis reacts to Clare Crawley burning her Bachelor finale dress

The Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis has been labeled as one of the worst Bachelor leads in the franchise’s history.

He didn’t follow the rules, he didn’t get engaged, and he told one of his final women that he loved sleeping with her even though he didn’t know her.

That woman was Clare Crawley.

She was granted her own season of The Bachelorette, which is currently airing on ABC.

And now, Juan Pablo is reacting to Clare’s actions on the show.

Juan Pablo Galavis shares facepalm emoji after learning Clare Crawley burns her dress

As fans saw on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Clare had brought her Bachelor finale dress with her to La Quinta.

She had been holding on to the dress for six years, but she was ready to leave the past behind.

During a date with a man named Jason, Clare decided to burn the dress.

It appears that Juan Pablo didn’t watch the episode, but someone brought it to his attention on Twitter. He reacted with, “She REALLY did THAT?” and then added a facepalm emoji to the tweet.

He didn’t explain why he shared the facepalm emoji. Maybe he thought she was crazy for doing such a drastic thing or maybe he thought it was crazy that she had kept the dress for so long because of everything he had put her through.

Juan Pablo Galavis has shared thoughts about Clare’s season of The Bachelorette

Juan Pablo has shared his thoughts about Clare being the lead several times. Unlike Clare’s former fiance Benoit who had nothing but positive things to say, Juan Pablo has taken a different approach.

When Clare was announced as The Bachelorette, Juan Pablo spoke out about the men who were initially picked for Clare. He said that they were too young for her and he felt that ABC should have cast older men for her.

Clare replied to the tweet, saying that even though they were younger than him, they were already showing more maturity than him. He later revealed that his comments were taken out of context.

Juan Pablo has revealed that he wasn’t too happy with ABC for reairing his season as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

He has yet to comment on her supposed engagement to Dale Moss, but he may return to Twitter next week when the drama peaks on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.