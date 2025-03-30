Juan Franco admits he met girlfriend weeks before MAFS casting

Juan Franco has been making the interview rounds since Season 18 of Married at First Sight ended, and we just learned an interesting tidbit.

A few weeks ago, Juan introduced the world to his girlfriend after revealing he was in a relationship during the MAFS reunion.

As it turns out, the duo met before he was cast on the show, as Juan revealed during a recent interview.

He claimed that when he applied for the show, there was a zero percent chance of him getting cast, so he continued to live as a single man.

In July, he met a Brazilian woman, and they had a great time together.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, in August, Juan found out he was getting married at first sight.

Juan Franco met his girlfriend before his MAFS casting

The MAFS star shared new information about his current girlfriend during an interview on Auntie’s Advice.

“I met this girl out at the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and we had a great time,” said Juan, who noted that the woman did not live in the U.S.

“After that, I was like, ‘Well, you know, you live in Brazil; let’s try to see each other again.” But in August, he received the news that he had been chosen for the show.

“I called this girl… I’m like, ‘Look, I’m getting married,’ and then we stopped all interactions,” said Juan.

The Season 18 groom claimed he never stepped outside his marriage to Karla Juarez but that he and the woman remained friends.

He also confessed to reaching out to her before the season ended.

Juan claimed he never stepped outside his marriage to Karla Juarez

Juan wasn’t done spilling the tea about his romance; he shared a bit more information that has us looking at him sideways.

The MAFS star said he reached out to his now girlfriend about a week before Decision Day.

The 34-year-old said it was “pretty obvious” by then that his marriage to Karla was over and that they would both say no on Decision Day.

“I reached out to her and said, ‘Look, I’m going to say no on Decision Day,” admitted Juan. “I said, ‘I don’t think this thing is going to work out, and I’d love to see you in Brazil.”

The rest, as they say, is history because they are now in a relationship, and Juan went Instagram official with the brunette beauty a few weeks ago.

Check out Juan Franco’s full YouTube interview and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.