Jovi Dufren’s mom Gwen let baby Mylah do her makeup — check out the result

Jovi Dufren’s mom Gwen Eymard let baby Mylah do her makeup and shared the results with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Proving that she is a fun grandma and good sport of a mother-in-law, 90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren’s mom, Gwen Eymard, shared a funny video involving her grandaughter, Mylah.

The video was originally a TikTok taken by Jovi’s Ukrainian wife, Yara Zaya, and Gwen reshared it to her Instagram page and remarked about letting Mylah have fun.

In the video with the intro, “Being a Babushka,” over it, Yara captured a scene of her almost-two-year-old daughter Mylah playing with an eyeshadow palette. Yara asked, “Mylah, did have fun today with Babushka when I left?”

It showed Mylah using a brush to gather color before the camera panned over to Gwen, who was next to Mylah.

Gwen put both her arms up in a shrug motion as her entire face appeared to be colored red with eyeshadow.

In the reshared video on Gwen’s page, she captioned, “Just letting Mylah have a little fun 🤩.”

Gwen Eymard and Yara Zaya prank each other

A pranking war between Gwen and Yara has been going on through their social media.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Most recently, Gwen put purple hair dye in Yara’s shampoo in retaliation for Yara putting flour in her hairdryer.

Since the pranks appear to be in jest, 90 Day fans might be privy to more pranks between the mother and daughter-in-law in the future.

Gwen Eymard and Yara Zaya have had some tense moments in their relationship on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Yara struggle to open up to and be close with Gwen at first. That changed, however, when Yara became reliant on Gwen while Jovi was stuck at work during her COVID-19-era pregnancy.

There were still some tense moments that occurred between the two. Yara originally did not want Gwen to be at her wedding, which made Gwen very sad.

Later down the line, Gwen and her elderly mom helped Yara move out of her apartment, but Yara refused to help them with anything.

Another situation arose when Yara asked Gwen and Jovi’s other family to leave their house on Ukrainian Christmas after they drove several hours to be there and were only there for a short while. Yara originally wanted Jovi to tell his family to leave, but he left it up to her.

Being that Jovi and Yara will be cast members on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers might get to catch an appearance of Gwen, and any tension that exists, as well.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.