Jovi Dufren calls out Natalie Mordovsteva after claims she’s not dating amid split from Mike Youngquist

90 Day Fiance star Jovi “exposes” Natalie in shocking Tell All twist. Pic credit: TLC.

The first part of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All had an eye-opening moment when Jovi revealed Natalie Mordovsteva brought a mystery man to a dinner date.

Natalie and Mike’s relationship has fallen apart. The collapse of their marriage comes as no surprise to 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Mike and Natalie reluctantly got married one day before her K-1 visa expired. Furthermore, the former couple couldn’t agree on their living arrangements, diet, or religion.

In the Tell All, Natalie revealed that she has moved to Florida. In the explosive Tell All, Natalie said she was miserable living with Mike, took anti-depressants and gained 20 pounds.

90 Day Fiance host Shaun Robinson asked Natalie and Mike if they have dated other people since their split, and they both said no.

Robinson then asked Natalie if she has been hanging out with anyone, to which she responded, “just girls.”

That is when Jovi Dufren dropped the bombshell revelation.

“Who’s the guy you were with in New Orleans?” He asked.

The 90 Day Fiance cast reacted to the revelation before Jovi added, “It wasn’t Mike.”

Natalie tries to explain the date with the mystery man

A stunned Shaun Robison asked Jovi again, “You saw Natalie with a guy?”

A smirking Natalie adds, “What makes you think he’s not gay, for example?”

Jovi responds. “He did not look gay to me.”

Jovi revealed that he and Yara met with Natalie and the mystery man for dinner in New Orleans.

While he could not confirm whether the man she introduced as a friend was a romantic partner, Jovi said he would never bring another woman on a date while he is married.

Natalie appeared flustered when Shaun grilled her about the man, and the Ukrainian said she wanted to meet up with Yara and met the man in New Orleans in a “Russian community-style people.”

Yara also revealed that she asked Natalie whether she was dating the mystery man, but she didn’t give a clear answer.

Mike revealed that Natalie has been living on his ‘big card’

Julia accused Natalie of being “two-faced” and asked how she paid for her living expenses without a job.

Natalie remained silent until Mike revealed that he had been financially providing for her despite their split.

Mike then revealed that he would block the card after the Tell All and file for divorce.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, August 15 at 8/7c on TLC.