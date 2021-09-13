Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell celebrate their anniversary with a getaway

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have been married for four years. Pic credit: TLC

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got married on September 8, 2017.

They have shared many special moments over the course of four years, including the birth of their three children.

Social media posts are few and far between when it comes to Joseph and Kendra. They aren’t overly active, though they do pop up on the main Duggar Instagram page from time to time.

Branson is where the Duggars prefer to vacation

Kendra Caldwell shared photos of herself and Joseph Duggar as they enjoyed a getaway to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

The Counting On star wrote, “Finally posting pics from our anniversary trip🥰❤️🥰We so enjoyed seeing Jesus at Sight and Sound and doing SDC. We had a blast!”

It appears they spent time in Branson, Missouri. The Duggars spend a lot of time there and often attend the seasonal things that happen at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park in the town.

The couple was able to enjoy some of the sights and get some alone time together.

What’s next for Kendra and Joseph Duggar?

A lot is happening with Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar. The two welcomed their third child in February. They have three under three, which likely keeps them on their toes.

They are one of the next couples expected to make a pregnancy announcement in the coming months as they are on track to welcome a baby a little over a year following the last birth. Considering they’ve had some time away without kids, it won’t be surprising if that announcement comes before the holiday season.

Currently, the house they own is being occupied by Kendra’s parents, Christina and Paul Caldwell. The Duggars no longer attend the church Paul preaches at, which has followers puzzled. It looks like there was a falling out between Jim Bob Duggar and Paul Caldwell, but nothing has been confirmed. Kendra and Joe appear to be fine with both sides of the family.

Staying out of the spotlight appears to be the life they are choosing. Minimal posts on social media have been their thing, and before the anniversary post, it had been over two months since they shared anything. They spend time with the Duggars and attend family events, like the most recent trip for the fall fun.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are enjoying their time together and celebrate four years of wedded bliss.