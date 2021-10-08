Jon Walters ends friendship with Geoffrey Paschel due to guilty verdict in assault and kidnapping case

Jon Walters ends his friendship with Geoffrey Paschel after the court finds him guilty. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel has already lost one friend after the courts convicted him of assault and kidnapping. Fellow TLC star Jon Walters broke his social media silence and posted a statement on his page following yesterday’s news that Geoffrey was found guilty.

The two 90 Day Fiance stars have been friends for a while and Jon was being flooded with questions following the court ruling. So he posted a message hoping to put an end to the barrage of questions.

Jon Walters ends friendship with Geoffrey Paschel amid guilty verdict

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star wrote a lengthy message on Instagram after several days of being off the social media platform.

On September 21, Jon posted a message informing his followers that he would be taking a social media break, but it seems he made a return just to clear up his stance on the Geoffrey Paschel court ruling.

“My relationship and friendship with Geoffrey ended today along with his presumption of innocence,” wrote Jon. “Geoffrey and I have spoken many times about my absolute and unwavering disgust of abuse and violence against those we are meant to protect.”

“I gave Geoffrey the presumption of innocence and I never asked him for his side of the story as [I] never wanted my opinion of the case to be tainted by wanting to believe a friend,” Jon revealed.

Geoffrey Paschel knew the friendship would end if he was found guilty

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to explain his decision to end his friendship with Geoffrey Paschel.

He revealed that during their previous conversations, he made it clear that if Geoffrey was found guilty, that would be the end of their friendship. And now that the verdict has been rendered Jon is remaining true to his word.

“While I found Geoffrey to be a kind and decent man- many abusive sociopaths and domestic abusers actions are usually when there are no other witnesses and appear nice to others,” remarked Jon. “I have said nothing in defense of Geoffrey or about the then allegations against him.”

Jon later noted, “Geoffrey knew my friendship with him would end with him being found guilty. And this is today.”

Before ending his post, the TLC star added, “…The justice system isn’t perfect but it’s [the] only one we have and I hope it got it right this time…I will not be mentioning Geoffrey again, don’t DM or ask my opinion about my friend because he’s not a friend anymore.”

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3rd.