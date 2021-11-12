JoJo Siwa says she was injured in her most recent Dancing with the Stars dance

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson had another crowd-pleasing dance on Janet Jackson Night on Dancing with the Stars.

They danced the salsa to Janet Jackson’s Feedback when JoJo said that she hurt herself, but pushed through the dance to the end.

They ended up scoring three 10s and one 9 from the judges, and fan voting kept them safe for another week.

JoJo Siwa talks Dancing with the Stars injury

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, JoJo said that she injured her neck during the salsa with Jenna Johnson.

“Doing that dance, I was just living in the moment. Then all of the sudden, halfway through, I got the worst feeling in my neck. I cracked, popped, snapped something. Couldn’t feel anything from my hip to my head,” JoJo said.

“I was like, ‘That is not ruining this moment,'” she added.

JoJo said that she fought through the rest of that dance to make it to the end.

“I couldn’t see,” JoJo explained. “I literally couldn’t do anything until I up got to pick Jenna up at the next lift. I was like, ‘Get it together. Four eights. Pull it off.'”

After this, JoJo only had a limited amount of time before she had to return to the ballroom floor for the dance-off with Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy.

This was the rumba to That’s The Way Love Goes, also by Janet Jackson.

Even hurting, JoJo felt like she did the best she could have in both those dances.

“We had the best night. We killed our dance, nailed all our lifts, hit all our tricks, killed it,” JoJo said. “Then we came out and did the rumba. Killed it. Got the two bonus points, murdered our night.”

JoJo Siwa on Dancing with the Stars

Through the season so far, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson top the leaderboard when it comes to judge’s scores, with 320 points and an average of 35.5 a dance.

This is slightly above Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten’s 34.4 average.

JoJo and Jenna have the highest scores for the salsa (39), tango (39), foxtrot (40), and are tied for the highest jazz dance with Amanda Kloots (40).

JoJo and Jenna have two perfect 40s on the season, while Melora Hardin, Suni Lee, Amanda Kloots, and Iman Shumpert each have a perfect 40 this season as well.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.