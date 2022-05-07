JoJo Siwa reveals she is back with Kylie Prew after DWTS breakup

JoJo Siwa from her Boomerang video. Pic credit: Its JoJo Siwa/YouTube

The biggest story from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 was JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dancing as the first same-sex couple as competitors on the show.

The two made it all the way to the finals before losing to Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

However, on top of representing the LGBTQ+ community, JoJo Siwa also struggled that season due to heartbreak.

During Disney Week on Dancing with the Stars, JoJo and her girlfriend Kylie Prew broke up.

However, the good news is that the two are back together again.

JoJo Siwa reveals she is back with Kylie Prew

There have been rumors that JoJo had romance in her life once again, but she was keeping it under the belt.

Now, she has finally come out and revealed that the romance in her life is Kylie, and the two are back together again.

On Instagram, JoJo posted a photo of the two at Disneyland, with JoJo giving Kylie a kiss on the cheek and Cinderella’s castle in the background.

She wrote, “if you love something let it go, if it comes back….”

This wasn’t an old photo before the last breakup. JoJo and Kylie went back to Disneyland and JoJo’s dad Tom also posted photos of the trip on his Instagram.

JoJo had hinted she was back with Kylie earlier

JoJo Siwa had talked in April about being in love again, and many guessed she was back with Kylie.

I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love,” the dancer told Extra. “I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

This is also great news since JoJo had said she found the “right person” at the “wrong time” when the two started dating. Sadly, their breakup was very public since it happened in the middle of JoJo’s historic season on Dancing with the Stars.

“We officially broke up the morning that I did the Prince Charming number on Dancing With the Stars,” JoJo said at the time. “It’s been a few weeks and it’s been tough, but we’re getting through it.”

“I would have handled it so much differently [if I wasn’t on the show]. I just want time to be sad,” JoJo said. “And then I got that and I was like, ‘I’ve been very lucky that I don’t have much of that right now.’”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.