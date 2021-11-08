Dancing with the Stars Jenna Johnson calls JoJo Siwa her ‘dream partner’

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @dancingabc/Instagram

This season on Dancing with the Stars, JoJo Siwa teamed with Jenna Johnson as the first same-sex couple in the competition.

That was both praised by many people while also derided by others who can’t handle same-sex couples ballroom dancing together.

There have been many professionals on the show who say that men dance with men and women dance with women regularly in ballroom dancing, but there are many fans who can’t see past JoJo’s sexuality.

As for Jenna Johnson, she called JoJo her dream partner on Dancing with the Stars.

Jenna Johnson calls JoJo Siwa her dream Dancing with the Stars partner

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about their partnership this season.

Jenna, 27, admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she was nervous when she learned she would be dancing with JoJo Siwa this season on the show.

However, despite the nerves. she said she agreed to it immediately.

“I’m embarrassed to say that when I first found out I would be dancing with a female, I was a little bit nervous, just how everyone was going to take it, what the response was gonna be,” Johnson said

This was going to be tough for two reasons. One is the fact they would be the first same-sex couple and that brought its own challenges. The second is that JoJo has dance experience.

While some people pretend that gives JoJo an advantage, every pro has said that it is harder with experienced dancers since they have to break them down since their dance styles are often nothing like ballroom dancing.

“Meeting JoJo, and just the courage that she has, [has] given me so much strength and I’ve never looked back,” Johnson said. “I can’t even remember what it’s like to dance with a guy anymore. I’m like, that’s old news.”

Jenna’s husband Val Chmerkovskiy is paired this season with Olivia Jade, and Val has even said he would like to dance with a man in a future season if the possibility arose.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson this week on Dancing with the Stars

This week is Janet Jackson Week on Dancing with the Stars.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson will dance the salsa to Feedback in their solo dance. They will then have a dance-off against Olivia and Val, doing the rumba to That’s the Way Love Goes.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.