Jojo Siwa doesn’t even watch RuPaul’s Drag Race despite acting as a judge

JoJo Siwa, the self-proclaimed gay pop artist and Karma Songstress, confessed that she doesn’t watch RuPaul’s Drag Race despite appearing as a guest judge on All Stars 8 last year.

The former Dance Moms star was interviewed by a reporter on which Drag Race judge she prefers, the always funny Ross Mathews or style icon Carson Kressley.

After she drew a blank, the shocked reporter asked, “Do you know who they are?”

The singer shook her head as the interviewer said, “You don’t watch Drag Race? Girl, you were just on the show!”

Siwa responded, “I know! Which one should I say?” The reporter then whispered in her ear, and she confirmed that “Ross Mathews for sure” was her favorite judge.

The Reporter for Metro, a news outlet based in the United Kingdom, was interviewing Siwa with a Choose Your Fighter Q and A when she blanked on the famous RuPaul judges.

The hilarious comedian for the culture, Ross Mathews, secured a full-time seat beginning on Season 7 and has been a staple of the show since first appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race almost a decade ago.

Carson Kressley, the Queer Eye For The Straight Guy fashion savant, was also hired in Season 7 of the show nine years ago. Both of the panel judges have appeared in rotation since 2015.

JoJo Siwa claimed to be a big fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race while appearing on All Stars 8 last year

Siwa appeared as a guest judge during All Stars 8 last year, wearing a glittering rainbow two-piece outfit with ruffled shoulders and her once-signature hair bow, which she brought back for the special occasion, calling the look a drag queen version of herself.

At that time, she claimed that her household was a number one fan of the show, and every star and every queen. Siwa impressed the queens while singing along on the panel to Kandy Muse’s verse on the Lucky performance from Season 13, suggesting she watches the show.

Kandy Muse praised Siwa, 21, for knowing the lyrics and enthusiastically singing along while acting as a judge on the panel. The queens were impressed by her bedazzled look and knowledge of the issues surrounding drag bans sweeping the nation.

Fans roast JoJo Siwa for her lack of RuPaul’s Drag Race knowledge

Some RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are roasting the singer for her lack of knowledge and being performative as an LGBTQ+ entertainer. The Karma singer doesn’t seem to care about the backlash, and she even called out a heckler at New York City’s Pride event when she was booed on stage.

The former Dance Moms star took a moment from her performance to shut it down, yelling into the microphone, “Respectfully, f**k you!” at the crowd.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars streams new episodes Friday on Paramount+.