RuPaul’s Drag Race: Sugar slams Michelle Visage after Spice sashays away

Sugar called out Michelle Visage after fans found out Spice was sent packing on Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

No love was lost between the twins and Visage, who was critical of the amateur TikTok artists. They haven’t been the traditional type of contestants on the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise is a next-level platform with competitive and high-pressure challenges that can be difficult for even the most seasoned queen.

Sugar and Spice gained fame on social media and admitted at the beginning of Season 15 they had never performed in a drag show or walked a runway.

The lack of experience rubbed some people the wrong way. Some queens didn’t think they belonged there, but Sugar and Spice had prominent personalities and were motivated to learn. Although they didn’t make it to the finale, they made it further than most had speculated.

The Bratz doll-inspired siblings grew on even the most outspoken queen, Mistress Isabelle Brooks. Mistress Brooks became their drag mom, taking the duo under her wing.

Michelle Visage wasn’t a fan of Sugar and Spice from the beginning of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Michelle Visage is Mama Ru’s right-hand woman, and she made it known she wasn’t a fan of the Sugar and Spice duo on the show. Allegedly, she’s been critical of the twins off-screen and let it be known to the staff of RuPaul’s Drag Race production, according to Sugar.

The day Spice went home, Sugar commented on Twitter after fans observed Visage’s critical energy on the show, “…if only ya’ll knew what she was telling her makeup artist about us on set everyday.”

No doubt, Visage is known for speaking her mind. When Spice wore out her signature runway trot, Visage let her know it wasn’t cute anymore, “It’s literally choreographed the same thing every single time you come out,” saying she was bored of the Spice schtick. Spice then turned and trotted off the stage, and Visage wasn’t amused. Mama Ru called out, “queue the snipers.”

Spice noticeably tried to keep from trotting down the runway on the next runway show, and it came off awkward enough that the veteran judge said something in her critique about it. Spice is not a traditional drag artist, and although her shining personality makes up for her lack of experience, it wasn’t enough to cover it up this time, and Mama Ru sent her home.

Michelle Visage has been a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race since its inception

Visage has been a long-running judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but her relationship with RuPaul goes back to the 1980s night club scene when vogueing first became a trend. Visage was the first biological female to compete as a vogueing artist when they met.

In 1990, Visage auditioned and won a place in the singing group Seduction and signed with A&M Records when she performed the Billboard hit single Two To Make It Right.

Visage has been known for her outspoken and blunt critiques over the years, so her analysis of Sugar and Spice being new on the scene is nothing new in her judging role on RPDR.

Visage’s critique of Adore Delano on Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars resulted in the performer famously tapping out and sending herself home.

Visage received backlash after the show and even received death threats. At the end of the day, it’s a competition show, and like she said when addressing her role, “I love what the show does; I love the way that the show has storylines to follow. If I were sweet Paula Abdul, every episode, it wouldn’t be as exciting as me being who I truly am and being tough with these girls.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.