Johnny Lam and Myrla Feria tune into the latest episode of Married at First Sight during night out

Johnny Lam and Myrla Feria watch Married at First Sight at a restaurant. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Johnny Lam and Myrla Feria have kept their friendship alive since meeting on the show.

While neither Johnny nor Myrla remained married to their MAFS spouses, it appears they have not fully closed the door on the Married at First Sight franchise.

Johnny and Myrla seem to still tune in to the latest season of the series and both gave their followers a glimpse into how they ended up watching an episode of Married at First Sight during a night out at a restaurant.

Johnny Lam and Myrla Feria watch the current season of Married at First Sight

Johnny Lam took to his Instagram stories to share a photo he took of Myrla while they were out.

In the photo, Myrla sits at a table donning bold red lips and looks up towards the televisions on the wall. A television in the photo shows a scene with Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar from Married at First Sight Season 14.

Johnny explained how an episode of Married at First Sight ended up playing at the restaurant, revealing it was because of Myrla.

Johnny wrote, “She requested they change the TV from NBA to MAFS” with a facepalm emoji.

Along with the text, Johnny included a clip of a waiter with a speech bubble saying, “I’m sorry what sport is MAFS?”

Myrla shared Johnny’s photo to her own Instagram stories and amusedly owned up to being the reason the restaurant changed the channel.

Myrla wrote, “I was trying to take notes for my live” with a series of laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Mylra and Johnny play coy about their relationship status

Myrla and Johnny have maintained a close bond since becoming villains on MAFS, and their relationship has raised questions about whether or not the two are dating or attracted to one another.

Even Johnny and Myrla’s friend and fellow MAFS Season 13 costar Rachel Gordillo questioned if the pair were romantically involved.

Despite a series of flirty exchanges and several cozy outings together, Myrla and Johnny have continued to beat around the bush when it comes to fully clarifying the nature of their relationship.

As of now, it seems Myrla and Johnny are just friends but time will tell if their connection evolves into something more.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.