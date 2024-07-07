Joey Graziadei ‘still fuming’ after Kelsey Anderson tells wild assault story

The Bachelor winner Kelsey Anderson recently opened up about the time she got punched in the back of the head.

It happened when she was in college, so she didn’t even know Joey Graziadei back then.

That didn’t stop him from getting really upset about what happened to her.

Rightfully so, too, because Kelsey’s story is a bit shocking.

Naturally, Joey feels protective of his fiance even though this happened in the past, and The Bachelor star understandably feels protective of her.

It’s safe to say that if anything even close to this happened with Joey around, it wouldn’t end well for the aggressor.

Kelsey Anderson details scary experience with aggressive man

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Kelsey began to talk about an experience she had back in college that ended with a trip to the hospital.

She said that it all started with an over-aggressive man who was catcalling her and her friends while they were walking from one bar to another to the point where she felt like she needed to say something to him about it.

Unfortunately, that just escalated the situation, and the man went further, this time getting physical with Kelsey and grabbing her butt. Kelsey said at the point she threw her drink on him before turning and walking away.

That was when Kelsey said this man ran up behind her and punched her in the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

@kelseyalexandraan The story of me ✨getting hit in the back of my head✨ ♬ original sound – Kelsey Anderson

She explained, “I ended up falling, I couldn’t speak for five hours.”

Doctors thought the loss of speech was due to Kelsey being in shock but she said that she did suffer from a mild concussion.

Joey Graziadei reacts to Kelsey Anderson’s assault story. Pic credit: @kelseyalexandraan/TikTok

Clearly, Joey has heard the story before but that certainly doesn’t make rehearing it any easier.

With folks in her comments section in complete and utter shock at the story, Joey popped in to let their fans know that he is “still fuming about this.”

Joey Graziadei’s fans are reacting for a different reason

While Kelsey Anderson has kept her fans speechless with stories about creepy men, Joey Graziadei has taken another route.

Instead, he’s getting lots of feedback after changing up his hair so much that some The Bachelor viewers are begging him to grow it back.

Joey recently chopped off his signature locks and debuted a new and much shorter hairdo. The buzz cut is clearly economical and much cooler for the reality star to sport this summer.

Since he’s been spending much of his time with Kelsey in New Orleans, it makes sense that Joey would want to do whatever it takes to cool down.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.