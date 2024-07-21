Joe Gorga deletes rauchy post after getting backlash: ‘That’s disgusting’

Joe Gorga is known for his thought-provoking quotes on social media, but his latest was too over-the-top for some people.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting dragged on social media for sharing a raunchy message that he has since deleted.

However, Joe wasn’t quick enough with the post-and-delete because a Bravo fan page had already reshared it.

Now, Joe is still getting bashed for the quote, with many noting their disgust in the comments.

Meanwhile, Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga might be gearing up to bid goodbye to their decade-plus journey on RHONJ amid an upcoming cast reboot.

For now, no one knows who from the current cast will make the cut and who will be let go.

What we know is that there’s no world where Melissa and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, will both return.

Most people are betting that they’ll keep the OG and fire Joe and Melissa, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Joe Gorga gets slammed by RHONJ fans over a raunchy Instagram post

We didn’t see Joe’s Instagram post firsthand, but @bravocelebrities shared what they allege to be a screenshot from the RHONJ star’s page with his Instagram handle visible in the shot.

The snap showed Joe dressed in formal wear while leaning against a Bentley with a message attached to the post.

“Real men make your p**ties wet not your eyes,” it read.

After the post-and-delete was captured and shared online, people took to the comments to bash the dad of three.

Someone exclaimed, “You’re dirty talk is offensive to women.”

Another person said, “I just threw up in my mouth 🤢”

“A man of his age with a teenage daughter saying that is just ick! Do better @melissagorga,” wrote an Instagram user.

“So disgusting that it’s ok for your daughter or your sons to see this! This is low!” said someone else.

One commenter wrote, “Ewww. No. That’s disgusting. He obviously didn’t think that through.”

Joe Gorga throws shade at sister Teresa Giudice

Joe’s last post was back in July but that one was more shady than raunchy.

He appeared to be dropping words for his sister Teresa amid their ongoing family drama, which continues to play out on RHONJ, although the brother-sister duo aren’t on speaking terms.

While they have refrained from talking to each other, the pair are still bad-mouthing each other to their castmates.

Joe’s post seemingly referenced that, writing on the photo, “When you know what you know, there is no need to entertain what they think.”

“No need to entertain. #stayhumble,” he captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.