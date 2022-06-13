Joe Gorga caught in screaming match with tenant over years of unpaid rent

Don’t get on RHONJ star Joe Gorga’s bad side. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga was caught in a screaming match with a tenant over years of unpaid rent.

Joe has a temper, that’s for sure. RHONJ viewers have seen him lose it more than once on the show, including when he stormed off the Season 12 reunion show.

Over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has focused on Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga’s turbulent relationship with his sister Teresa Giudice. The siblings add a whole new meaning to the phrase sibling rivalry.

Recently though, Joe was enraged, and it had nothing to do with his sister for once.

What happened when Joe Gora was caught in a screaming match with a tenant over unpaid rent?

Things got ugly last week when Joe faced off with an unnamed man who owes him quite a bit of money. The incident occurred in Hawthorne, New Jersey, and escalated quickly.

Joe was spewing profanities at the man, who has allegedly not paid him rent in nearly four years, resulting in almost $50,000. While the tenant is not seen in the video footage obtained by TMZ, the man defends himself against Joe’s words.

In a he said/he said, Joe goes nuclear, calling the man a “f**king loser” and accusing the tenant of selling drugs while screaming, “pay your f**king rent.” The man who filmed the heated exchange can be heard lashing out at Joe, declaring the rent was paid and “you keep doing this.”

Joe claims it’s years since rent was paid to him, but the tenant can be heard disputing that saying it’s only been since January of this year. The big difference appears to be due to COVID-19 relief money, which the tenant claims Joe received.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They continue to go back and forth, screaming with little to nothing resolved. Joe finally walks away, and the tenant shuts his door, driving off as he screams he’s going to the cops and selling the video footage of Joe.

What’s next in the unpaid rent drama?

Joe’s attorney, W. Peter Ragan, claims the reality TV star did collect money through COVID rental assistance from New Jersey but insists the tenant still owes years of back rent, not months.

According to Mike Martocci, Joe’s rep, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star felt bad for the tenant after the guy lost his job during COVID-19. However, Joe has had enough and intends to go through the proper legal channels to have the man evicted.

To watch the full video of Joe losing his cool via TMZ, click here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.