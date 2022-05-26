Teresa Giudice rocks skimpy bikini during beach day with Luis Ruelas

Teresa is living her best life with Luis. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet Teresa Giudice rocked a skimpy bikini during a beach day with fiancé Luis Ruelas on a very special vacation.

As the RHOBH Season 12 came to a close last week, Teresa jetted off with Luis to celebrate a milestone birthday. Teresa turned 50 on May 18 and chose a fun-filled trip with her soon-to-be husband and close friends.

Jennifer Aydin and The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Dina Manzo were among those chosen to celebrate Tre’s big day. Joe and Melissa Gorga were notably absent from the trip, with Teresa taking the opportunity to shade Melissa in one post from the celebration.

Throughout the trip, Teresa has sported some jaw-dropping looks, such as a sexy cut-out dress. Tre didn’t shy away from flaunting her body and her love for Luis on the trip either.

The beach vacation meant lots of swimsuits, beaches, and barely-there outfits for the birthday girl. Teresa took to Instagram to give her 2.3 million followers a glimpse into her time in Mexico.

One post featured Teresa in a skimpy black bikini from PQ Swim. The photo featured Louie sitting on a lounge chair on the beach with Tre kneeling behind him, donning the black swimsuit held together by tiny straps.

Teresa’s fit physique was on full display, despite half her body hiding behind her main man.

“I love how life is full of surprises with you! I will forever love our love 💕 @louiearuelas @pqswim,” she captioned the happy photo.

RHOBH fans were given a better view of the skimpy swimsuit when Teresa shared a video of her wearing the bikini while sitting on the beach in a sexy post. Her flat tummy, ample cleavage, and toned armed and legs were on full display.

With her long brown locks pushed over to the side, Teresa gave the camera a sultry look. Teresa captioned the post “50 & FABULOUS.”

What other looks did Teresa wear on her birthday vacation?

Teresa went all out to showcase her style and her love of Louie on the vacation.

One outfit was a gold dress that hugged her in all the right places. The outfit had side cut-outs with thin straps.

“You are my Soulmate ❤️” wrote alongside a picture of her in the sizzling dress and her main man. They were all smiles on the beach for the photo opt.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey troublemaker also donned a barely-there white bikini with a yellow cover, but that didn’t do much covering. Teresa showed off all her assets with that wardrobe choice for sure.

Teresa Giudice rocked a skimpy black bikini as she celebrated her birthday with Luis Ruelas on a Mexican getaway.

Next up for the happy couple is their highly anticipated wedding, which will take place this summer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.