Joe Amabile shares his choice for next The Bachelorette star

The Bachelorette is taking a break this season, but is that the best choice for the Bachelor Nation franchise?

Before the latest season of The Bachelor was over, it was announced that The Bachelorette would not be returning for a new season this year.

Usually, a new Bachelorette lead is announced as The Bachelor wraps up, and filming for the new season begins in the days or weeks following the finale.

Then, The Bachelorette typically airs over the summer when there is little else to watch regarding reality TV.

But this year, we are not getting a new season without explanation. It’s unclear if there was just no good choice for Bachelorette or if there are production issues, as there has been a lot of drama with crew members behind the scenes.

Based on something Joe Amabile said, perhaps The Bachelorette should not have skipped a season and instead cast someone from Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor.

Joe Amabile argues that we already saw the perfect lead for a new season of The Bachelorette

After what happened on Grant’s season of The Bachelor, Joe Amabile thinks Litia Garr would make the perfect Bachelorette lead.

And it wouldn’t be too far-fetched, considering how many other second-place finishers have gone on to lead seasons in the past — including the very first lead, Trista Sutter.

“I think she’s a perfect lead,” Joe told Life & Style in an interview before explaining why she’s his choice for the top spot.

“I mean, she’s 31, she’s successful, she has her whole life together and I think a lot of guys would go crazy for her,” he shared.

Litia was surprised when Grant chose Julianne on The Bachelor finale

Litia had a lot to say on The Bachelor After the Final Rose regarding Grant’s choice to get engaged to Julianne instead of her.

Going into the finale, Litia clearly thought she was the one getting a ring, and we can understand why she felt that way. It’s not the first time this has happened.

In the most recent Bachelor Nation memory, we can recall that Gerry Turner had Leslie Fhima feeling the same exact way on the first season of The Golden Bachelor. She even went so far as to pick out a very special dress and write the vows she planned to say to him.

While Gerry hinted on the most recent Bachelor finale that he may have picked the wrong person, it’s pretty clear that Leslie dodged a bullet.

Perhaps Litia will also reach that point as time passes. Though we’re skipping The Bachelorette this summer, we can’t help but agree with Joe Amabile that she would be a great choice to lead a season and look for her happy ending.

